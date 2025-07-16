Darius Rucker unexpectedly ends Atlantic City show mid-set: ‘I've never done this before’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Darius Rucker abruptly ended his concert in New Jersey after losing his voice mid-performance.

On Saturday, the 59-year-old country music star suddenly paused after performing a few songs at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City and told the crowd that he couldn't continue with the show.

"Y'all, I can't sing anymore," the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman said in a video by a fan on Philly Burbs.

DARIUS RUCKER ‘DEVASTATED’ BY DEATH OF LONGTIME PRODUCTION MANAGER: 'HE WAS OUR BROTHER'

He continued, "I'm going to play one more song. I promise you, we are going to figure this out. You're going to get your money back."

"I just can't sing. I've never done this before," Rucker added. "This never happened. I physically can't sing, and I promise you on everything that I stand for I will make this up to you."

Rucker went on to play his hit 2013 "Wagon Wheel" as the crowd sang along. The musician then apologized to the audience before exiting the stage.

"I promise you I will make this up to you," he said. "I promise you, we will figure this out and I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry."

On Sunday, Rucker shared an update in a post on his Instagram Story. The singer once again apologized for ending the concert early and informed attendees that they would receive full refunds.

"Thank you so much for coming out Saturday night," Rucker wrote, per Philly Burbs. "I feel awful and I'm so sorry — I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing."

"We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it's just not possible this year, so we're issuing full refunds," the three-time Grammy Award winner added.

"Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y'all and see you soon!"

Last Saturday's show was the third stop on Rucker's ongoing 45-date international tour. The tour kicked off on July 10 at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A representative for Rucker told Fox News Digital that "there is no further interruption in his touring schedule. "

"Following vocal rest, Darius has been cleared to resume shows," Rucker's spokesperson added.

Rucker is next scheduled to perform on Saturday, July 19, at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

The United States leg of Rucker's tour will continue through September before the rocker heads across the pond for several shows in the United Kingdom. In October, Rucker will perform at two concerts in his home state of South Carolina before continuing his tour with shows in Canada. The tour will conclude on Dec. 13 at the Ritz-Carlton Resort in Naples, Florida.

In October 2023, Rucker released his seventh solo studio album, "Carolyn's Boy." Hootie & the Blowfish's sixth studio album "Imperfect Circle" debuted in November 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In June, Rucker confirmed that he was working on new music and had been inspired by his move to London earlier this year.

"I'm working on my album, I’m sure my single’s going to be coming out here soon, you know, and I'm ready for people hear that," Rucker told People magazine. "I’m looking forward to finishing my record and getting that out. I think it's refreshing, it’s new. I think my fans are gonna be really, really excited."

"I went to London to get just a different flavor." he added. "And I think I did that. I think people are going to like what we did."

After Rucker's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in 2023, the acclaimed musician exclusively told Fox News Digital that he didn't feel as though he had reached the pinnacle of his career just yet.

"I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven't done enough," the singe r said.

While he's been singing and recording music for most of his life, there was one key moment when he knew he had hit a level of success.

Rucker realized he had truly made it as an artist when he was asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That was really when I was like, 'This is really working. This is happening. People get it.' And that was pretty cool," Rucker recalled.