Johnny Depp invited by Jelly Roll to perform at Grand Ole Opry with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Rising country rapper Jelly Roll wants to musically collaborate with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Johnny Depp and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

During the Country Music Association Festival or CMA Fest, Jelly Roll candidly spoke about who he would like to share the music stage with.

"I'd like to get Johnny Depp to play on a record," Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital during a press event at CMA Fest.

"Even if I didn't say Johnny Depp played on it…just for me to know that Johnny Depp was playing the guitar on my record."

"Johnny Depp, he shreds," the country star added.

"That's my formal invitation, Johnny Depp. If you want to get involved in my next album or if you want to come play at the Grand Ole Opry with me and ‘The Rock,’ we could set it up… I could try… It’d be great."

Jelly Roll, who comes from a rap background, additionally told reporters at CMA Fest that his music has inspired celebrities like Johnson, and he didn’t expect them to form a special friendship.

The "Need a Favor" singer shared that Johnson reached out to him and said that his music helped him through a "tough time" in his life.

Jelly Roll, who was born with the name Jason Bradley DeFord, continued to dish on their friendship and said that the "Black Adam" star has always reached out to him by sending him video messages.

Johnson has congratulated the country star on major life events, including being asked to play at the Grand Ole Opry, and Jelly Roll said he's looked to the Hollywood actor as a "quiet champion."

"The Fast & Furious" star took to Instagram last week to share Jelly Roll’s new album cover, "Whitsitt Chapel."

"I’m so f’n proud of my brother @jellyroll615 for his latest achievement of his phenomenal new album… My guy is blowing up the industry and moving the crowds," he captioned the post.

"He’s a real authentic artist who brings PASSION & MANA to his music - and he brings a joy and gratitude that can only come from experience and living the life."

"Many years ago, before he blew up, his music helped me get a through a rough patch in my life. I’ll never forget it. Grateful," he added.

Jelly Roll said he was mind-blown by "The Rock’s" post and his support for the country rapper.

In 2020, the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared a photo of himself drinking out of a bottle of Johnson's tequila, Teremana.

"It is a Teremana Tequila Tuesday baby!... S/O to The Rock and the Teremana team for loading Struggle and Myself up with our favorite fuel for songwriting!"

Jelly Roll took home three awards at the CMT Music Awards in April for his popular confessional songs and has collaborated with other country artists including Lainey Wilson.

The singer, who spent a few years as a teen and in his early 20s in jail, works with a program that brings music to jails in Tennessee.

The 38-year-old has two kids from previous relationships, Bailee Ann DeFord and Noah Buddy DeFord. He is married to Bunnie DeFord (Bunnie XO).

CMA Fest airs July 19 on ABC.