Darius Rucker 'hasn't done enough' in his music career, says it 'keeps me working so hard'

Darius Rucker needed someone to hold his hand after finding out he was receiving a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rucker, who earned success in the country music industry after leading Hootie & the Blowfish for more than three decades, exclusively told Fox News Digital that he doesn't feel as though he's truly reached the pinnacle of his career.

"I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven't done enough," he said.

DARIUS RUCKER REVEALS MOMENT HE SHIFTED FROM ROCK TO COUNTRY

Rucker admitted he was in a state of shock upon hearing his name would be cemented in stone next to entertainment industry icons.

The "Wagon Wheel" singer recalled learning through social media that he was receiving the top honor.

DARIUS RUCKER ADMITS HE'S FELT ‘LIKE A FAILURE’ POST-DIVORCE

"I heard about it on Twitter and I freaked out," he said. "I really called my manager, and I was like, ‘Is this real?’ I thought that I was looking on the site to see if it was The Onion. It was pretty amazing."

While he's been singing and recording music for most of his life, there was one key moment when he knew he hit a level of success.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rucker realized he had truly made it as an artist when he was asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

"That was really when I was like, ‘This is really working. This is happening. People get it,' and that was pretty cool," Rucker recalled.

He'll celebrate another milestone soon when Hootie & the Blowfish reunite to go on tour for the 30th anniversary of their massively successful album, "Cracked Rear View."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

With tracks including "Only Wanna Be With You," "Hold My Hand" and "Let Her Cry," the debut catalog for the band from South Carolina was released in July 1994 and has been certified platinum 21 times over.

"I mean, it's the 30th anniversary of ‘Cracked Rear View,’ and that record is so important," Rucker said as he boasted about one of the "top 10-selling studio records of all time."

WATCH: DARIUS RUCKER REMEMBERS MOM CAROLYN AS HIS ‘BIGGEST SUPPORTER’

"We should probably go out and play on the 30th anniversary of that."

Hootie & the Blowfish went on to release four more studio albums before going on hiatus in 2008, leading Rucker to pursue an entirely different genre: country music.

Rucker hasn't stopped recording as a solo artist either. He recently released his eighth solo album, "Carolyn's Boy," a tribute to his late mother who died in 1992 just as Hootie was picking up steam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was my biggest cheerleader, my biggest supporter. Our faith is something that was taught to us at a young age, and you know, that always stays with us. So, she's everything to me."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

He added, "I just finally got the right record, the record I wanted to dedicate to her, and it was a good time. I love the record."