Country star Darius Rucker donates to ETSU’s NIL fund after 'awkward' appearance at football game

Country music star Darius Rucker has given nearly $3,000 to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers’ Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) fund following an appearance at a football game that was deemed "awkward" by the singer himself.

Rucker’s famous song "Wagon Wheel" is a staple across the country, and especially at ETSU games as they play a version of the song.

The reason is due to Rucker’s mention of Johnson City, which is where the university is located in Tennessee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rucker was spotted at the Nov. 9 game against Western Carolina, and it was announced that he would be singing a song after the third quarter.

However, when Rucker came out onto the field, he went out and waved at the crowd while a song played over the stadium speakers.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 11

Rucker posted on X admitting the appearance was awkward, and said he would be donating exactly $2,980 to the ETSU NIL fund.

The reason for the exact amount was "$10 for every second I stood at midfield during ‘Wagon Wheel’ thinking it was as awkward as y’all did," Rucker tweeted with a laughing emoji.

"Really just wanted to be there to bring attention to this great program and say thank you for singing our song at the top of your lungs every weekend," Rucker added. ‘I love you JOHNSON CITY, TENNESEE! #GoBucs."

ETSU athletic director Richard Sander said on Monday that the school thought Rucker would be able to perform.

However, they learned on Friday before the game that his management team did not want him to sing, per WJHL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers picked up their sixth win of the season with their 24-21 victory over WCU. They are now 6-4 on the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.