ENTERTAINMENT

Darius Rucker 'devastated' by death of longtime production manager: 'He was our brother'

Jason Parkin, 49, had worked with the 'Hootie & the Blowfish' frontman for 25 years before his death this week

Brie Stimson
Published
Darius Rucker says his mom was his 'biggest cheerleader' Video

Darius Rucker says his mom was his 'biggest cheerleader'

Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker dedicated new record to mother Carolyn.

Darius Rucker paid tribute to a man who had been on the road with him since the late 1990s this week. 

"For nearly 25 years, Jason ‘Devil Boy’ Parkin was a staple in our crew," the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman wrote on social media Wednesday.

Rucker called Parkin "more than our production manager, he was our brother."

The rocker-turned-country star added that he and everyone else who worked with Parkin are "devastated by his passing this week."

A split of Darius Rucker and Jason Parkin

Darius Rucker paid tribute to a man who had been on the road with him since the late 1990s this week.  (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM I Darius Rucker/Instagram)

"Our prayers are with his family - thank you for loaning him to us all these years," he continued. "Rest in peace DB, til we meet again." 

Parkin, who was based in North Carolina, had been working with Rucker since 1998, according to his LinkedIn. 

Darius Rukcer performing

Parkin, who was based in North Carolina, had been working with Rucker since 1998, according to his LinkedIn.  (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

It said he had experience with "live events from design, budgeting, hiring crew and vendors to actually loading the trucks, making labor calls, coordinating catering, travel & also stage management," and that he has been touring full-time for 25 years. 

Parkin died Monday, just four days after his 49th birthday, according to his obituary. 

The comment section in Rucker's post was filled with condolences. 

"Sorry for your loss. Wishing peace for Mr. Parkin and his family," one person wrote. 

Darius Rucker wearing glasses

Rucker called Parkin "more than our production manager, he was our brother." (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Another person who had met Parkin said, "Thanks to Darius and the guys for allowing me to work with you and Ty’s allowing me to meet him. He was kind, sweet and awesome at what he did. I will miss him!"

"RIP cousin we had just talked on the phone. You were one of a kind for sure," another added. 

Hootie & the Blowfish, which formed in 1986, is scheduled to play at the Riverfront Revival in North Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 12. 

