Danny Trejo defends law enforcement following Los Angeles ambush shooting: 'We're all in this together'

Actor Danny Trejo spoke out in favor of law enforcement after the ambush shooting of two members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to acting, Trejo runs a handful of restaurants including Trejo’s Tacos. After hearing the story of Claudia Apolinar, a 31-year-old mother who provided lifesaving medical attention to her 24-year-old partner after they were both shot in their car at a metro center in Compton, the star got personally involved.

Speaking to TooFab, Trejo noted that some people “had the nerve” to ask him why he was feeding cops amid heightened tension between law enforcement and the Black community.

“She’s bada--, she’s got bigger b---- than anybody I know,” he said of Apolinar.

As for critics of his decision to do something nice for an injured law enforcement officer, Trejo said he finds the division silly.

“What're you kidding?” he told the outlet. “People don't understand, man. We're all in this together. An ambush is lying in wait and taking somebody’s life. … It’s sad that, yeah, we’ve got some police officers that are not good people, but even like the gangsters that beat someone, I know that sounds … there are real gangsters out there. They’re upset.”

He added: “That’s why the Mexican mafia tried to stop drive-bys, not because they’re so community-oriented, but because it brings heat! You know what I mean? All of a sudden now all of the cops are down on Mexicans because they’re doing drive-bys and killing innocent people. So freeze it. This ambush, all it did was bring heat, more heat on the Black community and how much more heat can you get?!”

Trejo, who spent several years behind bars before giving up crime to become an actor, noted that even when he was committing crimes in his youth, he’d never stoop to ambushing police.

“Yeah there are some bad cops, but when I was doing it all, I knew I had an a-- whipping coming and I took it, and for a couple of things I did, I probably had a killing coming [by cops],” he explained. “With all the stuff that I went through with the police, I still wouldn’t lay an ambush on a mother and a 24-year-old kid.”

Although he’s been dragged into the controversy surrounding policing in the United States, Trejo notes that he sees climate change as the biggest threat to humanity, and finds everything else to be a distraction.

“Scientists now are giving us a nine to 15 years before we have done irreversible damage to this planet,” he said, adding, “So right now we’re all on the Titanic looking for a good seat. If we don’t get this thing together with law enforcement, with black, with brown, with yellow, with white, everybody!”

Later in the interview, Trejo refused to give an endorsement in the upcoming election but noted that the most important issue with him is climate change. Although he admitted that he doesn’t believe the Donald Trump administration takes the existential threat seriously, he also admitted that he would be willing to work with Trump on law enforcement reform like fellow celebrity Ice Cube, who recently caught backlash for agreeing to work with the administration.

