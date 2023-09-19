Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips files for divorce

Actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for forcible rape

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson on Monday.

Phillips, 43, cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple married in 2011 and have one daughter together.

Phillips' petition requested full legal and physical custody of their minor daughter, with Masterson receiving child visitation.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips in front of flowers

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips were married for 12 years and have one daughter. (Photo by Michael Stewart)

Two weeks ago, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for forcible rape.

In redacted character reference letters provided to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo, Phillips urged the court to consider Masterson's role in their family.

"Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us," she wrote.

When Masterson was convicted of rape earlier this year, Phillips cried as the verdict was read, prompting the judge to reprimand Bijou for her emotional outburst.

"Danny and I have been together for 19 years. We married in 2011 and our beautiful daughter was born in 2014. She is the bright spot throughout many years of crises and uncertainty," Phillips wrote.

Trending