Mistrial declared in Danny Masterson's rape trial

Jurors were deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial after voting seven times on three rape charges

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Danny Masterson's rape trial was declared a mistrial Wednesday by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo.

"I find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked," Judge Charlaine Olmedo declared after inquiring whether there was anything the court could do to move them closer to reaching a unanimous decision. 

A retrial date was set for March 27, 2023.

Masterson faced up to 45 years in prison if he was found guilty on the three counts of rape by force or fear. The alleged assaults occurred between 2001-03 at his Hollywood Hills home.

"Our clients showed tremendous courage in testifying about such personal and horrendous acts in a very public forum and despite persistent harassment and intimidation," attorney Alison L. Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

"They remain hopeful that Mr. Masterson will experience some criminal consequences for his vile conduct and are eager to now pursue their claims in civil court and seek redress for the nightmare they have been made to suffer."

Danny Masterson received a mistrial in rape case.

Danny Masterson received a mistrial in rape case. (Anna Weber)

Two jurors were dismissed Monday due to COVID-19, and the jury was forced to begin deliberations again. 

The jury foreman said only two jurors voted for conviction on the first count, four voted for conviction on the second count and five voted to convict on the third count.

The "That ‘70’s Show" star was arrested in June 2020 and had been free on a $3.3 million bond. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

One of Danny Masterson's accusers, a previous girlfriend, alleges he raped her in 2001 while she slept.

One of Danny Masterson's accusers, a previous girlfriend, alleges he raped her in 2001 while she slept. (Lucy Nicholson)

One woman was a longtime girlfriend, another a close friend, and the third accuser was a new confidant.

Each of the three women were members of the Church of Scientology, like Masterson. The accusers were hesitant to file charges due to the church's strict protocols against public involvement with member issues. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

