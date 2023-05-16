Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court
Published

Danny Masterson guilty in rape retrial

Actor Danny Masterson was retried on same three rape charges from November mistrial

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Danny Masterson was found guilty Wednesday in his rape retrial. He was found guilty on two counts. The jury was hung on a third charge.

The former "That '70s Show" actor was on trial for the second time in less than six months after his first ended in a mistrial.

Masterson, 47, initially faced up to 45 years in prison if he was found guilty on three counts of rape by force or fear on alleged sexual assaults, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

He was arrested in June 2020 and has been free on a $3.3 million bond. Masterson pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence.

MISTRIAL DECLARED IN DANNY MASTERSON'S RAPE TRIAL

Danny Masterson wears a blue suit and sunglasses while arriving to court for rape trial in LA

Danny Masterson arrived at  Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday. (Myung J. Chun)

A jury of seven men and five women heard closing arguments from Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson on May 16.

"The defendant drugs his victims to gain control. He does this to take away his victims’ ability to consent," Anson said. "You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice. The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it over and over and over again."

DANNY MASTERSON'S RAPE RETRIAL BEGINS WITH JURY SELECTION PROCESS IN LA

Masterson's attorney, Philip Cohen, argued that inconsistencies in the women's stories were downplayed by the district attorney, and essential for proving reasonable doubt of Masterson's guilt.

Actor Danny Masterson wears green suit at rape trial in LA

Danny Masterson appears in court in Los Angeles earlier this month. (Chris Pizzello)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"She did a very nice job of ignoring many of them," Cohen said. "What she views as little inconsistencies are at the heart of trying to determine, ‘Is somebody, reliable, credible, believable enough for a criminal conviction?’"

Cohen filed a motion to dismiss the counts in January, citing a retrial would "not differ materially from the prior trial" with little likelihood of a different outcome. 

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo declared the mistrial in November after finding jurors "hopelessly deadlocked" in reaching a unanimous decision.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending