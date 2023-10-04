Mira Sorvino of 'Dancing with the Stars' shares how dad, Paul Sorvino, transformed her into Oscar winner

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Mira Sorvino has followed in her late father’s acting footsteps, but she admits it wasn’t an easy journey.

Mira, the daughter of late "Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino, shared how her father would criticize her acting – but in the nicest way possible.

"If I was acting, he'd be really, really harsh," Mira told Fox News Digital. "… but in a kind way."

The "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion" star also noted that her father's bold advice helped transform her into an Oscar winner.

She added that back in high school, he would quickly praise Mira for her acting roles but would follow the conversation with a list of suggestions to improve her performance.

"He would come back, and he's like, ‘Mira, that was wonderful. I just have two notes,’" she began.

"And then he would sit me down for two hours and break down the entire performance bit by bit… tell me where I was wrong."

Looking back, Mira confessed that those moments with her strict father "changed" her and taught her how to be the best actress.

"He still was loving about it," Mira recalled. "…with acting he was very calm and kind. But super honest."

The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant said her late father would be "proud" to see her on the ballroom floor.

"He was always so loving," she continued to tell Fox News Digital. "He was always so encouraging … just like I am with my children. … I think they're the best in the world. … If you really love your kid … you see them in the most positive possible light."

Mira’s late father died of natural causes in July 2022. The actor, who famously played Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas," died in Jacksonville, Florida. The 83-year-old had dealt with health issues over the past few years.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed," the actress tweeted. "My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

In his more than 50 years in the entertainment business, Paul was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian-American communist in Warren Beatty’s "Reds," Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s "Nixon" and mob boss Eddie Valentine in "The Rocketeer."

He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Paul began his career in advertising but entered the Hollywood scene after attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He first appeared on Broadway, making his debut in 1964.

He later transitioned into films and television and is most known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Law & Order."

Paul married his wife, Dee Dee, in 2014 after a chance meeting during a Fox News Channel show.

"She was sent to me by God. She was the love of my life. When I met her there was an aura of light around her head. I felt that was my mother telling me she is the one," he has said about his wife.

Paul had three children from his first marriage, including Mira, 56. He also directed and starred in a film written by his daughter, Amanda Sorvino, and featured his son, Michael Sorvino.

He was proud of Mira as she rose to Hollywood stardom and cried when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Mighty Aphrodite" in 1996.

Meanwhile, Mira is learning from her "mistakes" as she competes on "Dancing with the Stars" season 32.

She admitted that she’s faced several challenges since entering the dance competition and aims to overcome a few "learning curves" during her time on the show.

"I think it's been a long time since I've thought of myself as, like, sexy," Sorvino told Fox News Digital on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet on Tuesday.

"We don’t think of ourselves that way when we enter … the motherhood phase. And maybe that's a mistake … we should always embrace our sexuality, but … I'm not … living in that at the moment."

The mother of four continued to say that has been her biggest "challenge" as she attempts to "re-access that confidence" so she can "sell this sexy number."

Mira is paired up with "Dancing with the Stars" professional Gleb Savchenko.

"Dancing with the Stars" kicked off season 32 on Sept. 26.

Mira is additionally known for her roles in "Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion," "Amongst Friends," "At First Sight" and more.

She is married to actor and director Christopher Backus. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and have four children together – daughters Mattea and Lucia and sons Johnny and Holden.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.