Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' actor, dead at 83

Paul Sorvino, known for his role in "Goodfellas," has died at 83, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The actor died Monday morning with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," she said in a statement.

"I am completely devastated," Dee Dee wrote separately on Twitter. "The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken."

The "Law & Order" actor died of natural causes, according to his representative Roger Neal. Sorvino had dealt with health issues in the last years of his life.

In his over 50 years in the entertainment business, Sorvino was a mainstay in films and television, playing an Italian American communist in Warren Beatty’s "Reds," Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s "Nixon" and mob boss Eddie Valentine in "The Rocketeer."

He would often say that while he might be best known for playing gangsters, his real passions were poetry, painting and opera.

Sorvino began his career in advertising but entered the Hollywood scene after attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. He first appeared on Broadway, making his debut in 1964.

He later transitioned into films and television and is most known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Law and Order."

Dee Dee and Sorvino married in 2014 after a chance meeting during a Fox News Channel show.

"She was sent to me by God. She was the love of my life. When I met her there was an aura of light around her head. I felt that was my mother telling me she is the one," he has said about his wife.

Sorvino is survived by his wife Dee Dee; his three adult children, Mira, Amanda and Michael, and five grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.