'Dancing with the Stars' contestant Elaine Hendrix rushed to hospital on stretcher during rehearsals

Elaine Hendrix was rushed out of the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom on a stretcher after suffering a rib injury just hours before her live performance.

During Tuesday's episode of the dance competition show, Hendrix's pro partner, Alan Bersten, revealed that the "Parent Trap" star was taken to the hospital during rehearsals after suffering an injury that left her unable to move.

During their opening package, Hendrix — who was set to perform an Argentine tango to "Bad to the Bone" by 2WEI and Bri Bryant — said in her confessional that she was "feeling bad to the bone."

"I'm making sure that I'm not doing anything really damaging to myself," she added.

But things took a dramatic turn when Hendrix "froze" mid-dance.

"Elaine and I were dancing, and all of a sudden, Elaine kind of froze and said she can't move, and she can't breathe, and something happened with her rib," Bersten said in the package. The clip then shows Hendrix saying that she felt her muscle was "twisted" under her ribs.

"She's in so much pain that I don't know if we're going to dance tonight," Bersten added. "It's just a lot of unknowns right now. I just hope this isn't the end of Elaine's dream to dance again."

Because of the injury, Bersten and Hendrix were unable to perform live and were judged by their dance done in rehearsal.

"It's really hard, because we have to judge that," judge Derek Hough said during the show. "But I know Elaine, tonight, she would have gone up 10 years. She is a born performer. With that said, even in that rehearsal, still so, so impressive. Unfortunately, we have to judge that particular video. But still, we love you, Elaine."

"I'm a fan. I'm a huge fan of Elaine," guest judge Cheryl Burke said. "I feel like in previous weeks you guys have been underrated a little bit. Your partnership is beautiful to watch. As far as moving forward, which I'm happy to hear that she can, it's important to work on the transitions right. That's even more important than the tricks themselves. But great work."

"Already, I was like, 'Damn, the girl watching that rehearsal that is amazing,'" Carrie Ann Inaba added. "She was looking hot and sexy, and the chemistry was so real and passionate, and she's so strong, and she's such a warrior. She's gotta come back."

After the show, Bersten told Fox News Digital that Hendrix seemed to be doing better despite the "agony."

"She is definitely doing better, and we're so grateful for all the fans for voting and keeping us safe," he said. "She's going to come back stronger and better than ever. I think the unknown is the scariest part. She's in so much agony and, you know, it's hard seeing somebody that we care about go through so much pain. But we're so grateful that she's okay, and she'll be back next week."

Ahead of Tuesday's live show, Hendrix took to social media to explain her absence while thanking her fans for all the support.

"I’m devastated. I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you’ll see a version of it," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured a video of herself explaining the situation from her hospital bed. "With your support, I’ll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more," her caption read. "I’m sending all my love to Alan and the entire ‘Dancing with the Stars’ team."

"Thank you all for your love, your support, and your votes. I couldn’t do this without you."