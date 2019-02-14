Lindsay Lohan once tried to ‘Parent Trap’ her actual parents

Actress Lindsay Lohan apparently attempted to “parent trap” her own mother father in real life.

The star’s father, Michael, told Page Six Thursday that Lohan -- in cahoots with siblings Ali, Michael and Cody -- attempted to get him and ex-wife Dina back together (at least for a night) on Michael's last birthday.

“As late as my last birthday, my children and I went to dinner at Per Se in [New York City] only to have a ‘party crasher,’ Dina, show up,” Michael told Page Six.

“Unbeknownst to me, Lindsay set it up and when Dina walked in, Lindsay said, ‘Happy “Parent Trap,” Daddy!'” he added.

Michael, 58, and Dina, 56, split in 2007 after more than 20 years of marriage. Michael remarried in 2014, wedding journalist Kate Major, but the 36-year-old reportedly filed for divorce from Michael in September. Dina is said to be dating a man named Jesse Nadler.

“I actually like Jesse, but my children still want Dina and I back together,” he added. “They have for years.”

Lohan played twins Annie and Hallie in the 1998 “Parent Trap” remake. The two sisters, separated at birth, find out about each other’s existence while unexpectedly attending the same summer camp. They then hatch a plan to get their divorced parents back together, though their father is engaged to a high-maintenance woman.

As for Michael and Dina, it doesn't appear the onetime couple will be rekindling their romance at this time.

That said, “I just want Dina and my children to be happy,” Michael told Page Six.