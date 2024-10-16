‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough calls wife’s recovery after near-fatal brain surgery a ‘miracle’

After a tumultuous year, "Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert have returned to the dance floor.

During the "Dedication" themed night, the dancing duo performed an emotional dance, nearly one year after Erbert was hospitalized for emergency brain surgery.

"It's been a long year of just ups and downs," Hough told Fox News Digital on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet.

"It was really special to be here tonight in this ballroom and… being in a point where we didn't ever [think] it would be possible to be back in this room and then to be here again. It was just a remarkable, remarkable journey," Hough said.

Last December, Erbert, a "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer, became "disoriented" after a performance and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

"The doctors told me that… she might not make it, but then they told me that she most definitely will not be the same person. So, either way, I was basically told that I've lost her. And that was unbelievably devastating," Hough added.

"Then to flash forward, to be here, to be dancing with her… it really, really is a miracle, truly."

Hough and his professional dancer sister Julianne both constantly shared updates on Erbert’s health last year via social media.

The surgery was performed to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy, Hough revealed in an Instagram post at the time.

Erbert detailed her road to recovery with Fox News Digital after her traumatic surgery.

"I would say just the initial part of my recovery was the toughest because… he was told that I might not survive. I was told that I might not be able to walk or dance ever again," she explained.

"Dance has always been a part of my life since I was three years old… And to be told that is the most devastating thing because… that's literally a part of me that's being ripped out."

The former "Dancing with the Stars" troupe member expressed her gratitude to be able to dance again and called the experience "special."

Hough and Erbert performed a sentimental ballroom routine to "Beautiful Things (Acoustic)" by artist Benson Boone.

The dancing couple were married in August 2023 before they embarked on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on "Dancing with the Stars." Hough proposed in Yosemite National Park in California in 2022.

"Dancing with the Stars" alum and guest judge Mark Ballas shared with Fox News Digital that he was one of the first calls Hough made when his wife’s surgery happened.

"That was one of the most intense phone calls I've ever had," Ballas said.

"I was with him through a lot of this. My wife and I were on our hands and knees when we got the call, like hoping, praying for a miracle."

During Tuesday night’s episode, the show sent home Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and pro partner Gleb Savchenko.

The two have sparked romance rumors since the beginning of the season.

Contestants are gearing up for a Disney-themed night for the popular ballroom competition show.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET. The show can be streamed the following day on Hulu.