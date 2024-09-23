‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Cheryl Burke admits show ‘hookups’ happen, ‘full-blown relationships' are rare

"Dancing With The Stars" alum Cheryl Burke got candid about real-life romances between the show's pro dancers and celebrity contestants.

The 40-year-old former "DWTS" pro starred in 26 seasons of the hit ABC dance competition show from 2006 to 2022. Following the series' season 33 premiere, Burke, who hosts the "DWTS" podcast "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" for iHeartRadio, spoke with Fox News Digital and weighed in on the long-term potential of celebrity contestants' relationships with their pro partners.

"Are there hookups? Yes," she said. "Are there full-blown relationships? Rarely. But it does happen, as we've seen."

Burke pointed to "Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec and his former "DWTS" pro partner Kym Johnson-Herjavec, who competed on season 20 of "DWTS" and went on to tie the knot in 2016. She also noted the success of pro Britt Stewart's romance with her partner Daniel Durant. The two competed on season 31 in 2022 and announced their engagement on Christmas Day in 2023.

CHERYL BURKE ADMITS TO ‘SHOWMANCES’ WITH 3 ‘DWTS’ PARTNERS, NAMES 1: DANCING IS AN ‘INTIMATE CONTACT SPORT’

"It definitely happens," Burke said. "But everybody right now in this stage of the competition, they're on this high, right?

"Like every honeymoon phase," she added. "Everything's all dandy, right? Talk to me about when you start doing two dances a week, how tired you are of your partner. We'll see what happens."

WATCH: ‘DWTS' alum Cheryl Burke says show ‘hookups’ happen, ‘full-blown relationships' are rare

During an April appearance on "The Amy & T.J. Podcast," Burke revealed that she had "showmances" with three of her celebrity partners over her time on "DWTS."

"Are there hookups? Yes. Are there full-blown relationships? Rarely. But it does happen, as we've seen." — Cheryl Burke

While discussing the inspiration behind the name of "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans," Burke was asked if there was a lot of "sex going on behind the scenes" during filming.

"Obviously!" Burke told hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. "I mean, like, look. There was lots of dry humping because that happens in the rumba. Right? There's lots of that. Look, dancing, especially ballroom, is an intimate contact sport."

However, Burke explained that it was challenging to make showmances work outside the show.

"It's seven days a week," she said. "You are consumed with each other."

"Also, we've seen their insecurities," Burke continued. "In order to be successful on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ you have to be ready to be vulnerable," she added. "Like you got to feel stupid. You got to look stupid. You got to be OK with that."

Robach noted that the celebrity contestants need to establish trust with their pro partners.

"But the trust has to come soon," Burke said. "Like it's not normal to trust someone after only a few days, right?"

Burke wouldn't name two of her former partners with whom she had showmances, but identified one as former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson, who was paired with her during the show's 10th season in 2010.

Burke recalled that she tried to continue a relationship with one of her partners after the show wrapped, but "it just wasn't going to happen."

When asked if she fell in love with any of her partners, Burke said that her showmances were based on "lust."

"It's not love, right?" Burke said. "It is in that moment. Then you're like, ‘Wait a second, how is this person, like, in the real world?’"

Season 33 has already sparked speculation of a romance between pro Gleb Savchenko and contestant Brooks Nader. However, while speaking with Fox News Digital, Burke pointed out that the two had denied the rumors, noting that it was "none of my business."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ PRO CHERYL BURKE REFLECTS ON HOW SHOW HAS ‘SAVED’ HER LIFE

Burke went on to say that she did see the possibility of a real-life connection between another season 33 pairing, "The Bachelorette" alum Jenn Tran and her pro partner Sasha Farber.

"I'm all for Sasha and Jenn," she said." I think that is more of like — that is not just a fling. I can see this actually happening."

WATCH: Former ‘DWTS’ pro Cheryl Burke shares her reaction to Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest, Nikki Bella divorce

Ahead of season 33, a scandal rocked the "DWTS" world when pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Aug. 29 for domestic violence, three days after he celebrated his third wedding anniversary with his wife Nikki Bella.

The former professional wrestler and Chigvintsev met when they were paired on season 25 of "DWTS" in 2017. The two began dating in 2018 and married in August 2022. Bella and Chigvintsev share son Matteo, 4.

On Sept. 11, Bella filed for divorce from Chigvintsev, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Burke told Fox News Digital that she hadn't recently spoken to Chigvintsev, who is not competing on season 33.

She shared her reaction upon first hearing the news about Chigvintsev's arrest, explaining that she sometimes finds it uncomfortable to discuss her former co-stars on her podcast.

"It was coincidence, to be quite honest, when all of this happened, I was recording our ‘Headlines and Hot Topics’ series. And this is where it gets really tricky for me now being a part of the world of podcasting and especially with such a specific niche like ‘Dancing with the Stars,’" she said.

WATCH: ‘DWTS’ alum Cheryl Burke talks new season of her podcast ‘Sex, Lies and Spray Tans’

Burke continued, "I'll never forget having this conversation where my boss wanted to add a ‘Headlines and Hot Topics’ series, and I'm like, ‘This is so odd and uncomfortable for me.’ I'm talking about my friends on a weekly basis and obviously they're hearing about it, and it just puts me in a very awkward position."

"And this was the same when talking about Artem," she added. "When that was all rolling out, it was rolling out as I was reporting."

"I'm still shocked by the whole thing, to be honest. I just send them love, especially when it comes to the little boy. And it's just an unfortunate scenario and situation. And now, through living in this limelight, you know, everyone knows about it and they're forming their own opinions. And to be honest, I don't have an opinion other than I just wish them well."

Another controversy surrounding "DWTS" is the casting of convicted felon and con artist Anna Delvey, who is competing with pro Ezra Sosa in season 33.

Delvey, who is also known as Anna Sorokin, swindled a network of financial institutions and New York's elite into believing she had a fortune overseas.

She was convicted of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny in 2019. Delvey was released from federal custody in October 2022 after spending 17 months in prison and has been on house arrest ever since.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Delvey, who is fighting deportation back to her home country of Germany, told the Hollywood Reporter that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s gave her permission to compete on "DWTS."

During the show's premiere, Delvey made her debut wearing a bedazzled ankle monitor. She and her partner Sosa were the final couple to take the stage.

Burke told Fox News Digital that she "didn't love" that the premiere episode ended with Delvey's performance.

"That really brought everybody from like this high down to this awkward position," she said.

WATCH: ‘DWTS’ alum Cheryl Burke weighs in on controversial Anna Delvey casting

Regarding Delvey's casting in the show, Burke noted "what's done is done."

"They've cast her," she said. "We have to embrace her. But she also has to embrace this process. And what is killing me? Because I do want to give her a chance. I've listened to her full interview with Alex Cooper on [the podcast] ‘Call Her Daddy.’ There was not one time, like she had every chance— this was back in March — to kind of show a vulnerable side, to kind of take accountability over what she did was wrong."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Burke continued, "And none of that was said. So, already, I'm like, I have a wall up, right, with her. However, I wanted to give her another chance last night."

"This is why I wanted her with Val [Chmerkovskiy]. Because I needed a seasoned pro to crack her a-- open," she added. "Like she's human, right? We are human. She's not a robot, I don't think. Right, so I just want to see some sort of emotion. If it's anger, if it's rage, if it's sadness, if it's crying, if it's like really happy and not just the same expression, because the insecurity has got to cause some sort of emotion behind closed doors for her at least, you know?"

Burke launched "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans" on iHeartRadio Podcasts in September 2023. On the weekly podcast, Burke is joined by guests including former "DWTS" pros and celebrity contestants as they give fans a behind the scenes look at their experiences on the show and discuss new seasons.

"If you're a fan of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ this is a perfect podcast for you," Burke told Fox News Digital. "In general, if you're a fan of dancing, but also if you're a fan of just like the impact that this show makes on people. Also, the impact that it makes on fans as well. Like, we get so invested and this ain't just a dance show, obviously."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, "I love being able to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly because there isn't just the good. Period. Have I ruffled a few feathers? Most likely. But also, this is called life. We go through ups and downs, but overall, it's been an amazing experience for everybody. But with that, there's rough patches, and I'm just honest, and it's so refreshing not to be edited out."

"I'm uncensored, which is dangerous, but so far, so good."