Amy Robach chokes up as she describes feeling career 'pressure' from relationship with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach choked up describing the "pressure" she has felt in her relationship with T.J. Holmes after the couple lost their morning show jobs early last year.

During Tuesday's episode of their eponymous podcast, "Amy and T.J.," Robach and Holmes candidly explained that their relationship was going through a rough patch.

"You and I aren't okay right now," Holmes said at the beginning of the episode, titled "Things Ain't Right." "I said, you know what, let's set up and do a podcast."

"I've talked a lot about living my truth and so this is part of it. I am fine having these conversations because there isn't a couple out there who doesn't," she said during the episode. "And so, yes, I don't, and I know you don't, want to put on some false narrative that somehow we're the perfect couple, and we found our true love and that means we never fight, we always get along, and things are rosy and great. No, they're not."

Their friendship evolved in June "when they were in London together filming the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them," Daily Mail reported.

News of Holmes and Robach's affair broke in November 2022, stunning viewers as they were both married to their respective spouses for 12 years, from whom they have both since divorced.

They were fired from their co-hosting roles at "GMA3," a midday extension of the network’s flagship show "Good Morning America," in January 2023.

"We've known each other for a decade now, pretty much, and we know each other really, really well... like I'm learning things about you every day as we're, we've always worked together, but working with this type of pressure over our head is a whole other thing. That pressure is a lot," she said.

TJ asked if she was talking about work pressure or the pressure to "succeed as a couple."

"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," she explained. "I know you well enough and I've spent enough time with you and I knew how I felt and love sometimes is a choice when it's hard. It's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling, but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you, so I don't feel pressure from the public to be with you. I would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you and I chose you."

"But, I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us, and I really want to be able to do what I love, and I want to be able to do it with you, so that's more the pressure I feel," she added, getting emotional.

Robach said she also felt "extremely disconnected" from Holmes, adding that he had been "emotionally removed" despite the fact that she is "someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation and communication."

The couple also admitted to drinking too much in 2023 amid public speculation and attention regarding their relationship. Holmes said he decided to participate in "Dry January" because he'd "easily go through 18 drinks" on a daily basis, while Robach indicated her drinking habits were a coping mechanism for stress and strain she felt in her personal and professional life.

"I didn't have a job to go to, and I was away from a lot of friends and family," Robach said. "What did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have. I don't think I have ever gone a full day where, I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me."

"It was keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year," she added.