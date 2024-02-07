Former Bengals star Chad Ochocinco Johnson hints he's joining an NFL staff: 'I got a job with the Raiders'

Former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson has made his way to Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

Johnson has not caught a pass in an NFL game since 2011, and he suggested Wednesday he may be returning to the league.

During an Instagram Live, Johnson declared he "got a job" with the Las Vegas Raiders but did not specify the position.

"Yes, I got a job with the Raiders," Johnson initially said on Instagram Live, per Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation. "Not as a staff member but as a member of the organization. I'm not sure what it is exactly ... but I will be a part of the team, and that's an amazing thing."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Johnson wrote on X that he would "ask for a job with the Raiders" during an apparent dinner with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

"Having dinner with Antonio Pierce & I’m going to ask for a job with the Raiders in some capacity to help diversify my portfolio/resume, this would be my 39th job if all goes well," Johnson wrote along with a praying hands emoji.

Less than an hour later, Johnson posted another announcement that he was joining the Raiders' coaching staff.

"I’m officially a member of the Raiders coaching staff," Johnson wrote.

Johnson also shared screenshots of a text message exchange with an unidentified person who appeared surprised he "got hired."

BENGALS EXECUTIVE SAYS TEAM PREFERS TO KEEP TEE HIGGINS BUT WILL 'SEE WHAT HAPPENS'

Pierce then seemed to confirm Johnson's claim by replying to Johnson's post, saying, "Put me in coach." Pierce later suggested the Raiders were "Taking over the NFL with former players like 85 … coaching up 17."

The "17" is likely a reference to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adam's jersey number. The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported that Johnson could be named a team consultant.

Johnson has previously made claims on social media related to the Raiders that never proved to be true. A few years ago, Johnson said he had completed a tryout with the Raiders. But the team denied a tryout had taken place.

Johnson has never officially worked as a coach at the NFL level, although he had a short stint helping the Cleveland Browns receivers during training camp in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson was named to six Pro Bowls during his standout 11-year career. He is a member of the Bengals Ring of Honor and finished his NFL career with 11,059 receiving yards.

Since leaving the NFL, he has made appearances on reality television, made an attempt at a professional soccer career and co-hosts the "Nightcap" podcast with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.