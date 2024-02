Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Val Chmerkovskiy injured his neck last year, and the news is only now becoming public.

On his Instagram page, Chmerkovskiy posted several photos showcasing his time dealing with an unexplained injury to his neck.

He included images of two different neck X-rays, him in a hospital bed with a neck brace and a close-up of a post-surgical scar on his neck.

"This time last year I went through some stuff," he cryptically wrote in the caption.

The post also featured a video of the dancer lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace, hooked up to an IV as his wife and fellow pro dancer Jenna Johnson says, "OK, time to walk around."

"Let’s do it," he replied.

The 37-year-old also shared a video of his dogs cuddling with him while he was in bed still wearing a neck brace.

Not all the photos were injury-related. Chmerkovskiy shared an image of him holding his son Rome, who he and Johnson welcomed in 2023.

There was also a childhood photo of the dance pro at a competition and video of him ballroom dancing with a group of people.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Chmerkovskiy, but they did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While the exact nature and timeline of the injury remains a mystery, it did not seem to harm Chmerkovskiy's ability to dance.

In September, he appeared on season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars" with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Xochitl Gomez.

The duo took home the Mirrorball Trophy, making it the third win for Chmerkovskiy over his 19 seasons with the show.