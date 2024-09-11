Nikki Bella files for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev after his domestic abuse arrest

Former professional wrestler Nikki Bella filed paperwork to end her marriage with Artem Chigvintsev Wednesday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "Total Divas" star submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage with minor children in the Superior Court of Napa, California.

Chigvintsev was arrested Aug. 29 for domestic violence, three days after the estranged couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Representatives for Chigvintsev, Bella and "Dancing with the Stars" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Nikki, who filed for divorce under her full name, Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, has a 4-year-old son, Matteo, with Artem.

On Aug. 29, Chigvintsev was arrested at approximately 9:40 a.m. for alleged domestic violence, according to records viewed by Fox News Digital.

The pro dancer was booked at 10:40 a.m. and was released at about 2:18 p.m. that same day on $25,000 bail. A court date was set for Nov. 4.

One day after Chigvintsev's arrest, a representative for Nikki told Fox News Digital, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

The estranged couple first met while paired together on "Dancing with the Stars" for season 25, when she was engaged to John Cena.

Her relationship ended with the former wrestler before she pursued a romance with Chigvintsev in 2018. He proposed in November 2019, and Nikki announced she was pregnant with their first child two months later.

She gave birth to their son, Matteo, July 31, 2020. The estranged couple married in August 2022.

