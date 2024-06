Dakota Johnson narrowly avoided some unwanted exposure on television Wednesday.

Johnson, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, was on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote her upcoming film, "Daddio," which also stars Sean Penn.

After a commercial break, the show aired a preview of Johnson's film before cutting back to a wide shot of the star and late-night host.

"Dakota, your dress just came unhooked," Kimmel said to Johnson, who tried to maintain her poise as she clutched the detached metal strap of her black dress. "Should I get some scotch tape?" Kimmel inquired.

"My dress just - it just fell off," Johnson said, astounded, but with a smile on her face.

"It seems to be hanging in all right?" Kimmel countered.

"Well, I'll just hold it," Johnson said, continuing the conversation in stride.

But that didn't last long; Johnson's eyes were fixated on the broken strap, trying to ascertain how secure it was.

"Just hold the important part," Kimmel joked.

Johnson cheekily placed her hands on her chest, much to the amusement of the audience. "The movie is really good," she noted.

Throughout the interview, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star continued to fiddle with her dress, although it never fell down.

Fans commended Johnson for her professionalism in the comments section of Kimmel's YouTube channel. "Dakota did a really good job managing the outfit malfunction. Her stylist on the other hand needs to do a better job of choosing outfits that do not fall apart," one person wrote. "Dakota is so calm and professional. The show must go on. Love her. Can’t wait to see this film," another shared.

Others questioned why the perilous moment had been left in the show, especially since it's a prerecorded program. "That was poor. I mean she's great, but couldn't you slip in a commercial break and let her fix the dress?" one person said. "It’s a pre-recorded show. Just let the lady get the wardrobe sorted so she can focus on the interview!"