Camila Cabello suffers Met Gala wardrobe malfunction, exposing underwear

Camila Cabello's custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress ripped at the Met Gala

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Many celebrities dared to bare at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, purposely exposing a little extra skin. 

But one pop star unintentionally showed a little more than she likely wanted to, after successfully getting through the red carpet portion of the night. 

Camila Cabello's custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress ripped, revealing her underwear. Photos were captured of the "Havana" singer with a noticeable tear in her dress after the event.

Camila Cabello in a plunging metallic gown looks serious as she stares down the camera at the Met Gala

Camila Cabello was in attendance for the 2024 Met Gala. The dress code, inspired by the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was "The Garden of Time." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The dress was designed with a high leg slit, which appears to be the origin of the tear. Cabello did not look phased by the wardrobe malfunction, walking out into a sea of photographers.

Camila Cabello walks out of a hotel with a ripped metallic dress showing her underwear

Camilla Cabello's dress appeared to be ripped as she left her hotel. (SplashNews.com)

It's unclear when the incident happened, as Cabello's dress was intact when she modeled it on the Met Steps.

A representative for the former Fifth Harmony member did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Camilaa Cabello poses with her hands on her hips at the Met Gala split she looks to her side as she poses on the Met Gala carpet

Camila Cabello's Ludovic de Saint Sernin was designed to have a high leg slit. (Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Cabello has suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Appearing on The BBC’s "The One Show" in 2022, Cabello was demonstrating a dance move from her music video with Ed Sheeran for their song "Bam Bam" when her shirt fell off her shoulder, exposing her breast. She continued dancing, pulling up the shirt as if nothing had happened. 

"I hope you didn't see nipple," she said, confronting the awkwardness head-on after she finished dancing.

Cabello later made a TikTok poking fun at the moment from live television, lipsyncing to the song "Time Machine" by Muni Long. The words on the screen read, "When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

