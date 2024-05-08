Camila Cabello suffers Met Gala wardrobe malfunction, exposing underwear

Many celebrities dared to bare at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, purposely exposing a little extra skin.

But one pop star unintentionally showed a little more than she likely wanted to, after successfully getting through the red carpet portion of the night.

Camila Cabello's custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress ripped, revealing her underwear. Photos were captured of the "Havana" singer with a noticeable tear in her dress after the event.

MET GALA 2024 SEES KIM KARDASHIAN, RITA ORA AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI BRAVE 2024 RED CARPET IN DARLING SHEER DRESSES

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The dress was designed with a high leg slit, which appears to be the origin of the tear. Cabello did not look phased by the wardrobe malfunction, walking out into a sea of photographers.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It's unclear when the incident happened, as Cabello's dress was intact when she modeled it on the Met Steps.

A representative for the former Fifth Harmony member did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn't the first time Cabello has suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Appearing on The BBC’s "The One Show" in 2022, Cabello was demonstrating a dance move from her music video with Ed Sheeran for their song "Bam Bam" when her shirt fell off her shoulder, exposing her breast. She continued dancing, pulling up the shirt as if nothing had happened.

"I hope you didn't see nipple," she said, confronting the awkwardness head-on after she finished dancing.

Cabello later made a TikTok poking fun at the moment from live television, lipsyncing to the song "Time Machine" by Muni Long. The words on the screen read, "When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no."