Dakota Johnson opens up about struggle with depression since she was 14: ‘I have a lot of complexities’

Dakota Johnson candidly revealed that she’s battled with depression for half of her life.

The 30-year-old actress spoke to Marie Claire for the magazine's Summer 2020 cover issue, and touched on the professional help she's received throughout her time in Hollywood and how’s she managed to overcome it.

"I’ve struggled with depression since I was young – since I was 15 or 14," Johnson said. "That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.'"

DON JOHNSON DISCUSSES DAUGHTER DAKOTA'S SUCCESS: 'SHE'S A WONDERFUL ACTRESS'

Johnson said she never previously spoke about her bouts with depression simply because she didn’t want anyone else to be responsible for her own issues.

DAKOTA JOHNSON PRAISES ‘AMAZING’ STEPDAD ANTONIO BANDERAS, SAYS HE ‘TAUGHT ME ABOUT TRUE PASSION, DISCIPLINE’

"But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world," Johnson explained. "I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem."

Johnson pointed to those “complexities” in describing her role as Maggie in her upcoming film “The High Note," in which she portrays a worn-out personal assistant to a superstar performer Grace Davis, played by Tracee Ellis Ross.

"Maggie is so emotional and so open, but I didn’t want her to get totally blown over by the wind," Johnson said. "I think, especially for women, it’s such a hustle all the time. Maggie’s vulnerable, but it never stops her from going for the thing that is the most important to her."

Ross, 47, echoed Johnson’s idea that she “feels the world” and said that the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star “is passionate and feels things deeply, but she’s also wonderfully charming and playful."

"She knows where she is and who she is and isn’t afraid to speak up,” Ross added of Johnson.

Johnson also recalled to the magazine what it was like before catching her big break, with the actress stating that she had “no say” in what she did or didn’t do while on set.

DAKOTA JOHNSON EXPLAINS WHAT HAPPENED TO THE GAP IN HER TEETH: 'I'M REALLY SAD ABOUT IT TOO'

“For a long time, I’d do a movie and have no say,” Johnson said. “I could go into something, and it’ll be one thing, and then it comes out as a totally different thing. As an artist, you’re like, 'What the f---?'"

“I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around,” she continued. “I want to be part of the process. I also have really specific taste.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The High Note” will premiere on digital platforms on May 29 amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the film’s theater release from its original date of May 8.