Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin spark engagement rumors after actress spotted with massive ring

The two were first spotted together in 2017

By Nate Day | Fox News
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have officially sparked engagement rumors.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old actress was spotted wearing a large green ring on her left ring finger, as could be seen in an image obtained by People magazine.

In the pic, Johnson could be seen holding her hand up to her face with the ring on full display.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The two were first spotted out and about together in 2017 and have been romantically linked since.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have sparked engagement rumors after the actress was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have sparked engagement rumors after the actress was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger. (Getty Images)

In April, an insider told the outlet that Johnson and Martin, 43, "are very low-key together."

"They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life," they added. "It does seem they are getting more serious."

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children: Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. They were married from 2003-2016.

Paltrow, 48, gave the actress her seal of approval.

“I love her,” the Oscar winner told Harper's Bazaar. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been linked romantically since 2017.

Johnson is considered Hollywood royalty, being the offspring of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. At various points in her life, Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas were her stepfathers, while her grandmother is Tippi Hedren.

The actress and Coldplay frontman collaborated on a music video for the band, which was directed by Johnson.

"That experience was just pretty dreamy. I am so grateful I was given the opportunity," she told Extra of shooting the "Cry Cry Cry" video. "I was working with such incredible artists in every department. … I felt extremely privileged to make that video.”

