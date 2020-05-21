Dakota Johnson opens up about depression in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dakota Johnson has been open in the past about battling depression for half of her life and she's now discussing how she's getting through it while self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

"You are at home, you're not with your friends, you're not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile or make you feel like you are doing something with your life or that you have a purpose," Johnson, 30, told Extra this week.

"You're kind of in this costume of depression but not really sure if you feel that way," the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star told the outlet.

The actress went on to reflect on how a majority of the world is currently reeling from "immense pain and sadness" as a result of the pandemic.

"It's hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad right now. There's only so much you can do to help yourself but even those little, little, tiny things like meditation or going for a walk or being kind to your body and your brain and yourself. It's those little things I think that make a bigger difference ultimately," she added.

Johnson said she's currently "reading a lot" and watching movies.

Johnson stars in the upcoming film “The High Note," in which she portrays a worn-out personal assistant to a superstar performer Grace Davis, played by Tracee Ellis Ross. It's set to premiere on digital platforms on May 29 amid the pandemic, which pushed the film's theater release from its original date of May 8.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.