Melanie Griffith, 63, shows off age-defying figure for breast cancer awareness

Melanie Griffith showed off her toned figure in lingerie in partnership with a breast cancer awareness campaign.

The “Working Girl” actress, 63, sat on the edge of her tub in nothing but a pink bra, high-waisted briefs and heels.

Despite her briefs being high-waisted, her taut abs could still be seen. Griffith’s legs also appeared very toned.

“I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month,” she explained in the caption of her photos on Instagram.

The company partnered with the World Cancer Research Fund to donate a percentage of proceeds throughout October.

Griffith continued: "If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy."

The “Body Double” star received a lot of praise in the comments section.

“PerfectIon 🔥🔥 ♥️♥️💕💕,” Kelly Ripa commented.

“WHOA MAMA,” Jamie Lee Curtis said.

Rumer Willis added, “Looking so beautiful.”

“You don’t have to wear that for a bath, silly goose,” Chelsea Handler joked. In response, Griffith said, “I was about to get naked silly goose.”

The actress joins a long list of actresses who have participated in the breast cancer awareness campaign. Kate Hudson, January Jones, Zoe Saldana and more have stripped down for the cause.

Melanie’s poignant post comes after the actress survived two battles with cancer -- once with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009 and another with skin cancer in 2017.

“Your brain is not in an optimal state,” Griffith told Survivor Net while opening up with her battle with cancer. “So what I say is, this is not something you asked for. This is not something that you did anything wrong to get. You can’t think clearly until you settle—ultimately coming back to a childlike sense of wonder and presence.”