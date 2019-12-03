Chris Martin says he was 'very homophobic' as a teen while questioning own sexuality: ‘It was weird for me’

Chris Martin is opening up about his experiences as a teenager trying to discover his sexuality.

The Coldplay crooner told Rolling Stone that he faced “terrible turmoil” while coming into his own as a young man and battled societal and religious tension in addition to coping with his own homophobia.

“When I went to boarding school, I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit, and I was also very homophobic because I was like, ‘If I’m gay, I’m completely f---ed for eternity,'” Martin said. “… And I was a kid, like, you know, discovering sexuality … ‘Maybe I’m gay, maybe I’m this, maybe I’m that, I can’t be this.’ I was terrified.”

CHRIS MARTIN SAYS HE FELT 'COMPLETELY WORTHLESS' AFTER GWYNETH PALTROW SPLIT

“It can be brutal until you realize everyone is going through this,” Martin, 42, added.

The “Viva La Vida” performer recounted instances where he endured harassment from his “hardcore” classmates, whom he now believes might have also been “going through their thing.”

“For a few years, they were very much like, ‘You’re definitely gay,’ in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that,” Martin recalled. “It was weird for me for a few years.”

COLDPLAY REFUSING TO TOUR OVER ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

The former husband of Gwyneth Paltrow – with whom he shares two children – said his religious upbringing led him to believe homosexuality was “wrong” and caused further worry about his sexuality.

One day, Martin says, his beliefs completely shifted and the constant bullying suddenly ceased.

“At about 15-and-a-half, I don’t know what happened, but I was like, ‘Yeah, so what?’ and then it all just stopped overnight,” he said. “It was very interesting.”

The British singer was unable to place his thumb on what might have caused him to change his viewpoint, however, he simply chalks it up to the nature of growing up and becoming wiser with age.

GWYNETH PALTROW POSTS PHOTO WITH EX CHRIS MARTIN'S MOM, NEW MOTHER-IN-LAW ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

“A lot of my heroes are gay, or whatever they are — it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “So what that did was ease a big pressure.”

As a result, Martin said, his religious beliefs have been altered and he no longer subscribes to any single belief system.

“It’s not really any one religion, for me,” he said. “For me, God is everything and everybody and it’s love, it’s the miracle in every cell of everything, and the vastness of the mystery. … It’s everybody, and everybody is precious and everything here as part of the grand design.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin is currently dating 29-year-old actress Dakota Johnson.