Don Johnson discusses daughter Dakota's success: 'She's a wonderful actress'

Don Johnson is opening up about daughter Dakota and said that he was initially surprised by her success in a new interview.

Speaking with The Guardian, the “Heartbeat” singer and “Nash Bridges” actor praised Dakota and revealed that his daughter kept her acting passion a secret until she was 18.

When asked how it felt when Dakota, now 30, expressed interest in acting, Johnson said: “That’s a story in itself. I didn’t know that she wanted to do it. She hadn’t shared that with us. So she’s 18, I think, at the time and I’m going, ‘OK, I’ll just keep my eye on her and reach out and catch her.’”

The star went on to praise his daughter’s acting.

“That’s the last I saw of Dakota. She has the goods. She’s a wonderful actress, and in some ways better than her mother [Melanie Griffith] and me,” he stated.

Don also opened up about Dakota’s relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“He’s a lovely man, I’ll tell you that. But it’s not my place; they have their own thing,” Don Johnson said. "It would be like asking Chris Martin: 'How’s Don’s relationship with his wife?'”

Don rose to prominence in the 1970s and achieved superstardom when he landed the starring role as James “Sonny” Crockett in “Miami Vice” from 1984 to 1990.

His success continued with “Nash Bridges,” in which he played the titular main character from 1996 to 2001.

He most recently appeared in “Knives Out,” in which he portrays the politically conservative son-in-law of a successful mystery novelist, played by Christopher Plummer.