Taylor Frankie Paul under investigation for third alleged domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend

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"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul has been accused of a third domestic violence incident.

Authorities in West Jordan, Utah, are investigating allegations of domestic violence against Paul stemming from an incident in 2024, brought by her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, Fox News Digital has learned.



"The West Jordan Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen. The allegations were reported at the end of February 2026, and detectives have reviewed video believed to have been recorded in early to mid-2024," authorities confirmed.

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Police are now reviewing multiple videos tied to the alleged altercation to determine details and timelines.

"Investigators are actively working to gather and verify information and are in the process of interviewing those involved. At this time, have been filed, as the investigation remains ongoing."

According to NBC News, police only have Mortensen’s account of the incident. Authorities have not interviewed Paul directly but have spoken with her attorney. Investigators are asking Paul to come in to give her side of the story or to submit a written statement.

Police in Draper, Utah, reportedly confirmed a separate domestic violence investigation involving both Paul and Mortensen, with allegations on both sides, was reported on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. That case is still ongoing.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Draper police for further details, in addition to Paul and Mortensen for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

A spokesperson for Paul previously told Fox News Digital, following the cancellation of her season of "The Bachelorette," "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."



"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the spokesperson continued. "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."

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The first domestic violence incident resulted in charges against Paul, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023. Video of the incident was shared earlier this month by TMZ, and soon after, ABC announced that it would not be airing Paul's season of "The Bachelorette."

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Production on Season 5 of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has also reportedly been halted following the resurfaced incident.

Paul, 31, shares two children — Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5 — with ex-husband Tate Paul, and a 1-year-old son, Ever, with Mortensen.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital last week, a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment Television said, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.