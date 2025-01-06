'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan allegedly choked, punched woman in domestic violence dispute

Zachery Ty Bryan allegedly choked and punched an unidentified woman during a domestic dispute that led to his arrest on Jan. 1.

The woman accused the "Home Improvement" actor of choking her and punching her in the face multiple times, according to an incident report provided to Fox News Digital by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A third party called 911 and told the dispatcher Bryan had "attacked" and "tried to kill" the unknown woman.

The South Carolina police officer observed bruising and swelling on the right side of the woman's face. While she was not identified in the report, the woman stated she lived with Bryan and shared children with the actor.

‘HOME IMPROVEMENT' ACTOR ZACHERY TY BRYAN ARRESTED AGAIN FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Fox News Digital reached out to Bryan's representative for comment.

The former child star was released Jan. 3 on $10,000 bond, according to Horry County Sheriff's records.

This is not the former "Home Improvement" star's first arrest for domestic violence . In July 2023, he was arrested after authorities in Eugene, Oregon, were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between Bryan and an unnamed woman, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time. He was then charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

One charge was later dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution. Bryan only had to serve seven days in jail instead of 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Bryan has also experienced trouble with the law for driving drunk.

In October 2024, Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on a DUI charge, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. After the former "Home Improvement" star declined to take a sobriety test, he was placed in the front seat of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle and taken to jail. During the car ride, Bryan apologized to the arresting officer for "liking to drink."

"I'm just a good dude, man, I don't know why everybody – I'm sorry, I like to drink," Bryan told Trooper Kendrick Johnson.

WATCH: ZACHERY TY BRYAN APOLOGIZES FOR ‘LIKING TO DRINK’ DURING DUI ARREST: DASH CAM

Police had noticed Bryan sleeping in his Range Rover on the side of the road around 6:47 a.m. The officer parked his vehicle up the road from the actor, and a short time later Bryan drove by, according to the PC affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Bryan was also arrested in California for driving while intoxicated months before.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bryan began his career as a child, appearing in TV and print ads while he was raised in Denver, Colorado.

He landed his big break as Brad Taylor in "Home Improvement." Bryan transitioned from childhood into his teenage years with roles in TV shows such as "Cold Case," "E.R.," "Smallville" and "Veronica Mars." Eventually, he began his own production company – Lost Lane.

However, things seemed to change for the successful child star. "Home Improvement" co-star Tim Allen previously said he didn't "know what's going on" with Bryan in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control." — Tim Allen

"At a certain point, he deviated from the guy I know to somebody who is reacting to situations that I had nothing to do with and can’t control," Allen told the outlet in 2023. "I don’t know what happens when people get corrupted. You just don’t know."

"Zach is a great kid who has grown into a complex man. All you can do is step aside and let somebody go through their process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.