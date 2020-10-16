Courtney Stodden urges fans to vote while wearing tiny bikini, Trump mask

Like dozens of celebrities, Courtney Stodden used her social media to encourage her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The 26-year-old lingerie model took to Instagram on Thursday, the same day President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participated in dueling town halls, to share a series of impressive bikini snaps with an important message.

"Make sure you get out and VOTE!!! #vote #halloween," Stodden captioned an eye-catching image of herself.

In the photos, Stodden is donning an itty bitty red, white and blue bikini along with a Trump mask over her head. The mask shows Trump sporting a smile and is complete with fuzzy blonde hair. She's also swinging a golf club in high heels.

Stodden's pictures left some fans assuming she's backing Trump in the election, while others simply commented on her creative outfit.

"You're finally endorsing Trump," one follower wrote with a thumbs-up emoji.

"Yo you wild lol," another reacted.

"That is straight up terrifying. Thanks for the nightmare fuel," one person joked, referring to her Trump mask.

Others went on to call Stodden's daring look "scary" and "funny."

Stodden, who is not shy about flaunting her figure on Instagram, posted one day prior about her decision to show some skin online.

"Some women feel empowered in suits. Some women feel empowered in bikinis. I feel empowered in both. I don't get what's so complicated about that," she captioned an up-close picture in a bra.