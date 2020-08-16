Elizabeth Hurley, 55, stuns in revealing bikini: 'Another day.... another bikini'

Elizabeth Hurley never ceases to amaze her fans.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old actress shared one of her signature bikini photos on Instagram.

In the photo, Hurley stands near some tropical-looking foliage while wearing a revealing red two-piece swimsuit and a wide grin.

"Another day.... another bikini," she wrote in the caption.

The "Runaways" actress also tagged her new beachwear line in the caption, which showcased the suit back in June.

Fans left plenty of kind messages in the comments.

"Good lord woman!" one said. "You are absolutley [sic.] beautiful."

"Wonderful beauty," wrote another, adding a trio of red heart emojis.

"You don't age, beautiful as ever," a third gushed. "Blessed."

A fourth added: "Breathtaking lady."

The actress is known for her jaw-dropping photos, including a recent topless shot she shared to promote her swimwear line.

In the photo, Hurley wore a sheer knit cover up with nothing underneath along with yellow bikini bottoms.

“Sunshine bikini bottoms and my favourite [sic] Lizzie Robe - which is now 70% off,” she captioned the photo.

“Such a Beauty!!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “The word Beauty is worthless without you.”

Fans continued to compliment the former “Royals” star. “Sooooo beautiful! You haven’t aged in 30 years ! I’m so jelly,” a fan wrote. Another commented, “That’s what I call a commercial!! You are soooooo beautiful.”

