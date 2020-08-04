Courtney Stodden posts underwear pic, talks 'living in hell' to achieve perfection online

Courtney Stodden reflected on feeling the pressures of social media and shared a candid photo of her relaxed rather than perfecting her pose.

Stodden, 25, simply wore a black bra and cheetah lace underwear for an Instagram photo.

In the side-by-side pic, Stodden shows off cellulite on her backside while a pic taken just seconds later shows her in a more sexual stance without any dimples.

“For almost 10 years, I’ve been living in hell,” the lingerie model captioned the post. “Feeling the need to showcase the ‘best’ version of myself to my public — NO cellulite, ‘perfect a--’, ‘perfect t--s,’ ‘perfect EVERYTHING’ ... I morphed myself into an illusion!”

The “Celebrity Big Brother” alum continued: “These photos were taken 10 seconds apart, the left is me, shedding that perfect illusion that IG INFLUENCERS and CELEBRITIES alike have shoved down my throat, the right is the ‘pose’ — what I feel I HAVE TO exude to be accepted by men, and idolized by women.”

“I’m finally waking up to reality and to how much DAMAGE this ‘idea of beauty’ has caused me. It’s fake! Ladies, WE ARE BEAUTIFUL AND SEXY without this BULLS--T!” Stodden declared.

The lingerie model then revealed she’s recently gained more confidence about her “flaws.”

“Here I am, standing in front of you, showing you my flaws (from the back) 🤣 and you know what?! I feel like a F--KING QUEEN for it,” Stodden wrote. “I love myself and I will no longer pretend to be something I’m not. Every woman has cellulite and flaws and guess what? It’s hot!”

The singer also told followers that if that if they want to unfollow her because she is “no longer pushing a sick narrative” then “go ahead. And unfollow.”

Stodden’s body-positive post comes a few months after her divorce from "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, now 59, was finalized.

Stodden was just 16 years old when she and Hutchinson tied the knot. That relationship thrust Stodden in the spotlight for nearly a decade. The pair were married for seven years until Stodden filed for divorce.