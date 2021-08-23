Courtney Stodden talks engagement, cyberbullying, music, and more ahead of birthday: 'I'm a 'bada-- survivor'

It's been quite the headline-making year for Courtney Stodden.

The star, who will turn 27 on Aug. 29, exclusively spoke with Fox News to reflect on the life-changing events they endured this past year. To name a few: coming out as non-binary, accepting a marriage proposal, and sounding the alarm on cyberbullying, the latter resulting in Chrissy Teigen's fall from grace and a bigger discussion about the mistreatment of youth and women in Hollywood.

Before discussing the events that forced Stodden to relive some of their biggest traumas in the last year, the "Pleasure" singer revealed why turning 27 is such a critical milestone.

"I jokingly tell my friends I'm wrapping myself in bubble wrap this year," Stodden tells us with a laugh. "I just feel like it's such a scary year!"

Some of the world's most successful artists haven't lived past 27, Stodden points out. Stodden is referring to the so-called "27 club," which includes celebrities like Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, and Janis Joplin, who all died at that age due to unforeseen circumstances.

"I've always felt kindred with these souls that have been through a lot at a young age. I feel like I've lived three lives!" Stodden admits. "I'm just praying that I get to 28. It's not like I'm sitting around thinking I'm going to die every day but I've always worried 27 was going to be the year that I'd kick the bucket, which is really scary to think about. So this year for my birthday, I'm just going to be reflecting."

The past several months have been marked with highs and lows, Stodden confirms. In April, the former reality TV star came out as non-binary, announcing on Instagram that they no longer identify as "she or her" and goes by the pronouns of they/them.

"It has helped me in so many ways," Stodden says of coming out. "The main way is how I view myself. It's different for everyone, but for me, being non-binary has helped me embrace myself. It's telling me that I am enough. Just because I don't appear to be completely masculine all the time, or super femme, you don't have to fall into that physical box to embrace yourself. You don't have to look at yourself in the mirror and think ‘I don’t look like this so I can't identify as that.' That is a boundary that needs to be broken down."

Stodden next made headlines that forced the former reality TV star to relive traumas from the past. In early May, Stodden called out Teigen for years of unwarranted social media bullying, including a past tweet in which the former model encouraged Stodden to kill themself. Stodden says they've since made peace with cyberbullying by addressing it in therapy.

"This whole past thing with Chrissy was really difficult to go through because it was almost like she was telling me to kill myself again," Stodden says. "It just brings me back to that place of being told that I'm not good enough or I'm not worthy of a life. It was in my face all the time."

Stodden confirmed they have yet to receive a personal apology from Teigen aside from the very public one she wrote on Twitter. Three months later, Stodden is ok with that.

"I haven't received a personal apology but I'm closing this chapter. I'm approaching it with forgiveness. I completely have moved on from it," Stodden adds. "I'm working toward my own peace. I wish the same for her. I wish her a lot of healing."

The now-viral scandal also brought on a bigger discussion about cancel culture, with Teigen joking about being in a "cancel club."

"I don't really believe in cancel culture," says Stodden. "I believe there's things you do and things you don't do, and I believe in redemption. I think it's important and it's a part of life."

Stodden reveals that if this past year has taught them anything, it's that traumas are "very hard to overcome but it’s not impossible."

"I'm in therapy now once a week. It's been a lot to just realize all of the healing I have to do but I also feel like it's important to me as well. I have a lot of supporters and people who have told me that through my pain I've helped them heal as well. I do feel a lot of responsibility not only to myself but to other people. But I am here for it. It's time for me to not be a victim but to be a bada-- survivor."

And the star has many things to look forward to. Months ago, Stodden said "yes" to a marriage proposal from their boyfriend, businessman and entrepreneur Chris Sheng.

"I got a divorce and then I got engaged. My life is not slowing down by any means," Stodden laughs.

Stodden gushed about Sheng's attributes that made their answer to his proposal an easy one.

"He has absolutely accepted me. He's very, very, very patient with me and he really strives to get to know me every day," Stodden shares. "It is difficult to be in such an intimate relationship while you're working through your own traumas, but he has been absolutely amazing and spoils the hell out of me."

But that doesn't mean wedding bells will ring anytime soon, the former teenage bride said. Stodden first made headlines at the age of 16 when they notoriously tied the knot to actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time.

"When [Sheng] proposed to me, I made sure I told him that I'm not ready to walk down an aisle in any near future and he accepted that. He said ‘I completely understand, take all the time you need, but I’m never going anywhere,'" they recalled.

Now, Stodden is excited about what's ahead. The singer exclusively reveals to Fox News that come Sunday, they will be celebrating their birthday with the release of a new single titled "Boy Destroyer."

"It's a little surprise I have for my fans on my birthday! I wrote ‘Boy Destroyer’ with kind of my past marriage in mind and all the different things that I've experienced with men. I've thrown all that trauma into this freaking banger and it's going to be so much fun. I can't wait for people to hear it."

The cover art, shown above, was inspired by fallen angels, they said.

"A character like Maleficient is a perfect example. They aren't inherently evil, in fact quite the opposite. They entered this earth very innocent, leading with empathy. It's when humanity lets them down that the bitterness begins to surface. I feel that. I connect to that," the singer explained.

Plus, Stodden is hoping fans notice another big change: their recent "metamorphosis."

"I'm embracing myself. For 27, I took out all of my extensions. I think eventually, when I get there, I'm going to get my implants out. I'm on this whole new self-acceptance phase and I'm really excited about that."