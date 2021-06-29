Courtney Stodden shows of new look amid Chrissy Teigen bullying scandal

Model Courtney Stodden showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram Monday.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, shared a makeup-free selfie featuring their new medium-length bob haircut and darker blonde locks.

"New hair who dis? #bobhaircut #naturalhair #nomakeup *ignore the busted manicure," Stodden captioned the photo on Instagram.

Stodden’s selfie post comes after they revealed they would be open to sitting down with Oprah Winfrey and Chrissy Teigen to discuss bullying.

CHRISSY TEIGEN'S BULLYING OF COURTNEY STODDEN WAS FUELED BY 'JEALOUSY,' SINGER'S MOTHER SAYS

"I think that would really be interesting... Oprah has a really big platform, and I think if it helps save lives, by me sharing my story I would consider it," Stodden told TMZ.

"I think that it's important to be kind in this world," they added. "There's been so much meanness, and a lot of deflecting, so I would consider it, yeah. If it [would] help people."

Stodden, 26, accused Teigen of cyberbullying them when they were 16 years old. Stodden claimed Teigen told them to kill themselves on Twitter.

Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello have also accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teigen has publicly apologized for her past behavior multiple times, including in a lengthy post on Medium.

"Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," Teigen began her statement. "I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’ Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," Teigen added. "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."