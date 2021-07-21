Courtney Stodden says Chrissy Teigen should help anti-bullying efforts instead of griping about 'cancel club'

Courtney Stodden is calling foul on Chrissy Teigen’s claim that she reached out to Stodden amid her cyberbullying scandal.

The model and reality star, 26, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, maintains that Teigen, 35, never reached out to them despite what the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said on Tuesday while speaking out about her current position in the "cancel club."

"You know what, I haven‘t received anything from her. I don’t know what she’s talking about," Stodden told TMZ Wednesday on Capitol Hill while attending a People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) event. "I don’t know – she never reached out to my team, I haven’t gotten any emails, anything, so."

"I have a message for her," Stodden continued. "Continuing to gripe about being in ‘cancel club’ or whatever that is – I think, step out, take your part and maybe do something with charities. Step out and do something anti-bullying if she really means what she says – get out, do something and it really helps the spirit. It does."

The "Cravings" author was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday when she was caught by TMZ cameras.

The mother of two was on her way to pick up her daughter Luna where she was asked about a myriad of things going on with celebs, mainly social media influencer Addison Rae's recent controversy surrounding her greeting former President Donald Trump at UFC 264 earlier this month.

"I have decided I am not getting involved in anyone's s--t ever again," Teigen replied. She added that while she could "forever" be in the "cancel club," she had in fact "reached out to [Stodden]."

"I texted her," Teigen said, also vowing in the brief interview to "live my life and take care of my kids and family."

"Everyone else can make their choice," she said mid-stroll.

She also revealed that she's received some kind words from other members of "cancel club."

"They reached to me and they've been amazing," she said without naming those individuals, further joking that it's a "secret" society.

