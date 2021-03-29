Courtney Stodden claims Chrissy Teigen bullied her on Twitter

Courtney Stodden has accused Chrissy Teigen of being a bully on Twitter after the "Cravings" author deactivated her account last week because of too much negativity.

The singer/model, 26, reposted an old tweet of Teigen's on Friday that she wrote in October 2011.

"Saying courtney stodden's FB [page] got shut down for being too sexy is like saying the nazi's were just meanies. As in, not quite," Teigen, 35, said at the time.

Stodden captioned it, "What a shame @chrissyteigen is leaving Twitter ... it's too "negative" for herrrrrr #chrissyteigen #bully."

CHRISSY TEIGEN ANNOUNCES SHE'S LEAVING TWITTER

"Bullying can leave life long scars. Be kind. #Mentalhealth," the "Celebrity Big Brother" star added.

Teigen announced on March 24 that she was leaving Twitter after a decade using the platform.

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something," she wrote.

The "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" cover star continued, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is just too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not."

CHRISSY TEIGEN EXPLAINS TWITTER EXIT: 'IT'S NOT THE TROLLS'

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!" Teigen concluded.

Stodden recently spoke to Fox News about the persistent slut-shaming and mockery she faced during her teenage years.

The lingerie model originally made headlines in 2011 at age 16 when she married "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time.

COURTNEY STODDEN TALKS 'SCARY' SIMILARITIES TO BRITNEY SPEARS

Stodden said she was "hypersexualized and scrutinized at the same time" as a teen.

She also recalled being the butt of jokes across late-night and national morning talk shows, and even stars she once looked up to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was basically being abused," Stodden said. "Anderson Cooper, Wendy Williams, Joy Behar, Chrissy Teigen, they basically made me feel like I was this bad person. Anderson Cooper would knock me down nightly on 'The RidicuList.' I was getting bullied at the same time by Chrissy Teigen on Twitter sending messages telling me awful things like I'm 'not pretty, I'm ugly, and I should take a dirt nap -- she loved that one,'" Stodden recalled. "I felt like absolute trash."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.