Courteney Cox dishes on 'Friends' reunion special: 'We're going to have the best time'

Courteney Cox is looking forward to seeing her friends.

The 55-year-old actress recently joined comedian Kevin Nealon for an episode of his "Hiking with Kevin" webseries, where she revealed some details about the upcoming "Friends" reunion special set to air on HBO Max.

"So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” Cox said. "And it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited."

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” Cox said. “But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

The reunion special was confirmed by HBO Max last week in a press release. The release said that Cox would join Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc for an unscripted special at the show's original soundstage "for a celebration of the beloved show."

Cox also talked to Nealon, 66, about what her "ideal" reunion with her co-stars would look like.

"The ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner,” she explained. “And when we get together, which is never — it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

Cox revealed that the last time she and her co-stars all reunited took place at her home, but that they'd gotten together once before at Aniston's home as well.

The "Friends" alum also talked about how meaningful the show is to its fans.

“I’m so thrilled that I was on a show that people actually learned how to speak English because they watched the show,” Cox said. “It’s just touched so many people’s lives.”

The pair also discussed Cox's gig hosting "Saturday Night Live," which took place in 1995 while Nealon was a cast member.

“I hosted SNL the first year I was on 'Friends,' but guess what, I was way too green,” Cox said. “I should’ve done it like year five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10."

"I don't remember you as being green," Nealon said.

"I was horrible! I was so green. I was so nervous," said Cox. "I could do it now, I’d love to do it, but no one wants me to do it.”

To announce the reunion special, Cox and each of her castmates -- except for LeBlanc -- posted a photo of the cast from back in the day and wrote "It's happening" in the caption.

LeBlanc, 52, jokingly shared a photo of the "M*A*S*H" cast with the same caption.