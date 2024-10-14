Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Country star Darius Rucker falls face-forward during concert performance, jokes he’s ‘old’

Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker laughed off the fall by telling fans he was 'old as f---'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Darius Rucker says his mom was his 'biggest cheerleader' Video

Darius Rucker says his mom was his 'biggest cheerleader'

Hootie & The Blowfish singer Darius Rucker dedicated new record to mother Carolyn.

Darius Rucker let the good times continue rolling even after his body hit the floor following an unfortunate slip at a concert over the weekend.

Rucker, who was performing with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish, at his annually curated Riverfront Revival in Charleston, South Carolina, didn't let the trip stop the show.

The 58-year-old singer had just begun singing the 2009 hit "Alright" in a fan-captured video, when he appeared to clip a monitor with his foot and fall forward onto the stage.

DARIUS RUCKER ‘DEVASTATED’ BY DEATH OF LONGTIME PRODUCTION MANAGER: 'HE WAS OUR BROTHER'

Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker smiles on stage in a red shirt.

Darius Rucker needed someone to hold his hand after falling on stage during a concert in South Carolina. (Getty Images)

Without missing a beat, Rucker joked, "I'm old as f---."

Later on in the show, the "Wagon Wheel" singer addressed the elephant in the room and poked fun at his stumble on stage.

"We've been doing this all summer," he said. "I hadn't fell once. But I busted my a-- in my hometown."

WATCH: DARIUS RUCKER TALKS ABOUT HIS WORK ETHIC IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Darius Rucker hasn't 'done enough' in music industry Video

After Rucker's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last year, the acclaimed musician exclusively told Fox News Digital that he didn't feel as though he had reached the pinnacle of his career just yet.

DARIUS RUCKER BREAKS SILENCE, EXPLAINS ‘CRAZY THING’ ABOUT DRUG ARREST'

"I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven't done enough," he said.

While he's been singing and recording music for most of his life, there was one key moment when he knew he hit a level of success.

Darius Rucker on stage with a guitar

Rucker said his old age contributed to the fall over the weekend. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rucker realized he had truly made it as an artist when he was asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

"That was really when I was like, ‘This is really working. This is happening. People get it,' and that was pretty cool," Rucker recalled.

Hootie & the Blowfish reunited this year to go on tour for the 30th anniversary of their massively successful album, "Cracked Rear View."

Darius Rukcer performing

Hootie & the Blowfish have been touring in support of the 30th anniversary of "Cracked Rear View." (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

With tracks including "Only Wanna Be With You," "Hold My Hand" and "Let Her Cry," the debut catalog for the band from South Carolina was released in July 1994 and has been certified platinum 21 times over.

"I mean, it's the 30th anniversary of ‘Cracked Rear View,’ and that record is so important," Rucker said as he boasted about one of the "top 10-selling studio records of all time."

Hootie & the Blowfish went on to release four more studio albums before going on hiatus in 2008, leading Rucker to pursue an entirely different genre: country music.

Hootie & the Blowfish portrait session with Darius Rucker

Hootie & the Blowfish found massive success from their debut album, "Cracked Rear View." (Gie Knaeps)

Rucker hasn't stopped recording as a solo artist either. He released his eighth solo album, "Carolyn's Boy," in 2023, a tribute to his late mother who died in 1992 just as Hootie was picking up steam.

"She was my biggest cheerleader, my biggest supporter," he said. "Our faith is something that was taught to us at a young age, and you know, that always stays with us. So, she's everything to me."

