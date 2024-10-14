Country star Darius Rucker falls face-forward during concert performance, jokes he’s ‘old’

Darius Rucker let the good times continue rolling even after his body hit the floor following an unfortunate slip at a concert over the weekend.

Rucker, who was performing with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish, at his annually curated Riverfront Revival in Charleston, South Carolina, didn't let the trip stop the show.

The 58-year-old singer had just begun singing the 2009 hit "Alright" in a fan-captured video, when he appeared to clip a monitor with his foot and fall forward onto the stage.

Without missing a beat, Rucker joked, "I'm old as f---."

Later on in the show, the "Wagon Wheel" singer addressed the elephant in the room and poked fun at his stumble on stage.

"We've been doing this all summer," he said. "I hadn't fell once. But I busted my a-- in my hometown."

After Rucker's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last year, the acclaimed musician exclusively told Fox News Digital that he didn't feel as though he had reached the pinnacle of his career just yet.

"I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven't done enough," he said.

While he's been singing and recording music for most of his life, there was one key moment when he knew he hit a level of success.

Rucker realized he had truly made it as an artist when he was asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry .

"That was really when I was like, ‘This is really working. This is happening. People get it,' and that was pretty cool," Rucker recalled.

Hootie & the Blowfish reunited this year to go on tour for the 30th anniversary of their massively successful album, "Cracked Rear View."

With tracks including "Only Wanna Be With You," "Hold My Hand" and "Let Her Cry," the debut catalog for the band from South Carolina was released in July 1994 and has been certified platinum 21 times over.

"I mean, it's the 30th anniversary of ‘Cracked Rear View,’ and that record is so important," Rucker said as he boasted about one of the "top 10-selling studio records of all time."

Hootie & the Blowfish went on to release four more studio albums before going on hiatus in 2008, leading Rucker to pursue an entirely different genre: country music.

Rucker hasn't stopped recording as a solo artist either. He released his eighth solo album, "Carolyn's Boy," in 2023, a tribute to his late mother who died in 1992 just as Hootie was picking up steam.

"She was my biggest cheerleader, my biggest supporter," he said. "Our faith is something that was taught to us at a young age, and you know, that always stays with us. So, she's everything to me."