Country singer Carly Pearce says doctors ‘dismissed’ heart condition symptoms: What to watch for

Country music star Carly Pearce is shedding light on her health.

The 34-year-old shared a health update after she was diagnosed with an "intense" heart condition called pericarditis.

"I'm doing a lot better," Pearce told Fox News Digital. "I'm still … on a health journey in general … to continue to hope that this recurrent pericarditis isn't recurrent."

Pericarditis is an inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help protect it from damage from infection and malignancy, according to the American Heart Association.

Although Pearce’s health condition was initially "dismissed" by medical professionals, she continued to press doctors until she received answers.

"My biggest piece of advice for anybody is: Listen to your body, and be your own advocate … a lot of doctors dismissed me, and I was persistent until I got a diagnosis."

While country music star Carly Pearce’s health journey has been nothing short of challenging, she aimed to spread awareness in hopes of saving other people’s lives who may be experiencing similar medical conditions.

Earlier this year, the "I Hope You’re Happy" singer detailed her "intense" symptoms.

"I had a really debilitating chest pain that was only relieved if I bent over like this (leaning forward), and that's a classic symptom of pericarditis," she explained on Today.

"And then when you lay back, it gets way worse, because that wall is kind of inflamed around your heart."

Pearce, who’s on her "Hummingbird" tour, added at the time, "I just had a really intense shortness of breath."

The country star has been living with the heart condition for nearly five years, and she had previously mentioned that she has had "several flares" since 2020.

Her family has a history of heart issues. Her father survived a widowmaker heart attack when she was 19.

Pearce initially revealed her health battle in May 2024 on social media. At the time, she told her fans that things had taken a more serious turn.

"Hey ya'll I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," Pearce said on Instagram.

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still want to be out on the road; it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said.

Pearce was on the road touring with Tim McGraw when she revealed her heart condition.

The "We Don’t Fight Anymore" crooner is also good friends with fellow country star Trisha Yearwood and honored her at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Pearce told Fox News Digital that Yearwood’s music was the "soundtrack to my childhood" and had inspired her to start her career in the industry.

"She has been one of those true country artists that has continued to evolve over decades, all while remaining so classic … true and timeless," Pearce sweetly remarked.

Pearce said Yearwood has made a lasting impact on the music industry over several generations.

"She's one of the most down-to-earth people that I've ever met. She says hello to everybody. She's everybody's friend, and she's everybody's sister … I think that's a true testament to who she is."

On Monday, Yearwood, 60, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The "How Do I Live" singer was surrounded by loved ones, including her husband of 20 years, Garth Brooks, and fellow country star Reba McEntire.

Pearce gave a speech at the ceremony, speaking about how kind Yearwood has been throughout the years and noted that she had inducted her as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Pearce said she's come a long way since she first started out in the music industry. When Pearce she 16, the Kentucky native convinced her parents to allow her to pursue a job singing at Dollywood.

"I think somewhere in there that 16-year-old believed that she would get here, but it's exceeded any of my wildest dreams in the whole world," Pearce told Fox News Digital.