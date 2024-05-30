Country star Carly Pearce diagnosed with heart condition: 'Take care of your body'

Carly Pearce has a heart condition that may affect how she performs at upcoming live shows.

The "We Don't Fight Anymore" singer shared an update on her recent health concerns in a social media clip, and told fans that things have taken a more serious turn as of late.

"Hey ya'll I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," Pearce said on Instagram Thursday.

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue."

CMT MUSIC AWARD WINNER CARLY PEARCE SHARES WHAT IT'S LIKE TOURING WITH TIM MCGRAW: ‘ONE OF THE PIONEERS’

Pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin tissue surrounding the heart, according to the Mayo Clinic. The tissue is called the pericardium. Pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road; it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said.

CARLY PEARCE SHARES HOW TIM MCGRAW HAS STAYED THE SAME SINCE '90S

Pearce, who has been on the road touring with Tim McGraw, returns to the stage tonight in Toledo, Ohio, following a 12-day break. It's unclear what modifications will be made to the concerts.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker's "Standing Room Only" tour is set to continue through June, with Pearce listed as a special guest on all remaining dates. She started performing with him when the tour began in March.

"So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I've gotta really take this seriously," Pearce said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"So, if you're coming to the shows, if you are gonna be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with hummingbird – it is all gonna be great, it just might look a little different. So, I'm asking for a little bit of grace."

Pearce, a health and fitness enthusiast, also gave a public service announcement by asking her fans to take care of themselves and listen to their bodies.

"Truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren't – I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises and this happened to me," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So, I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it's trying to tell you something, it's going to tell you. I love you guys, and I'll see you soon."

In April, Pearce boasted about the opportunity to share the stage with McGraw on the "Standing Room Only" tour.

"Tim McGraw is one of those artists that you forget how many decades he has had hits and has been successful and continues to elevate," she told Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards .

"It's such a joy for me, I'm a ‘90s country fan through and through, I grew up on ’90s country, so to be able to be on tour with one of the pioneers… and he is the sweetest, kindest, most humble, genuine person."