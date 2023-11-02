Country musician blasts adults who raided Halloween candy bowl in viral video

A country musician has slammed a group of adults who were captured on a viral video with children raiding an entire bowl filled with Halloween candy.

Cody Tate, a musician with country band Whiskey Myers, posted the security footage to his Instagram page showing the smiling female adults leading the charge as the group swiped the candy from outside his front door in Texas.

Tate had placed the candy in the large black-colored bowl for trick-or-treaters to enjoy throughout Halloween night, but he was shocked to discover the group hoarding all the treats in one go.

The video, which has generated nearly 340,000 views on Instagram at the time of this report, shows at least three women arriving on the scene and scooping up the candy. Two of the women begin filling up their bags while another dishes out the goodies to the costume-dressed children before stuffing more candy into her hooded sweatshirt – she even glances at the camera for a second before continuing to grab the candy.

The children also get in on the act before a man arrives on the scene and snatches some for himself. As they are about to leave, the women scoop up candy that fell on the floor while the man returns to the bowl to make sure nothing is left behind.

"And this is why you can’t trust people," Tate wrote in the caption to the viral clip.

"If you know who it is share. I figured it would happen but not adults. Now all the kids after these people can’t have any candy."

Hours before Tate posted the video clip, he uploaded a picture of the basket bursting with candy with a sign plastered on his front door reading, "Please take 1, Happy Halloween!! Go Rangers!!"

"Unbelievable. No care for the children who will come after them and find it empty," wrote one commenter on Instagram.

The evening did end on a brighter note, as Tate shared a later clip featuring one of his neighbors refilling the bucket with candy.

"There are still good people out there! Neighbor Scott for Halloween MVP!" Tate captioned the video on his story.