Pennsylvania parent takes bite into trick-or-treat candy, finds sewing needle: police

An observant parent in Pennsylvania made a disturbing discovery after taking a bite from their child's Halloween candy, alerting police to a sewing needle planted inside the sugary treat.

According to the Silver Spring Township Police Department, 7:03 p.m. Tuesday — Halloween — officers were dispatched to the first block of Pine Hill Avenue for needles found in candy distributed during the night's festivities.

Authorities found needles in three pieces of candy in Cumberland County.

One needle was found after a parent bit into a piece candy after they picked it up off the ground, police say. They were not injured, police said.

HISTORY OF HALLOWEEN: THE ORIGINS OF THE HOLIDAY

Silver Spring Township Police Chief Chris Raubenstine said that authorities are investigating whether that sewing needle-filled candy was dropped on the ground accidentally or placed on the ground intentionally.

"We don’t know if it fell, or if it was placed there intentionally with the hopes that somebody would pick it up," Raubenstine told local outlet, WHTM.

The police chief said that this was his first time finding needles in Halloween candy.

NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIALS SEIZE $170K OF THC-INFUSED SNACKS, CANDY PACKAGED USING COUNTERFEITED BRANDS

"We all hear about these things every year, but this is, in my 30 years, the first time that we’ve ever actually had it occur," Raubenstine said.

Police recommended for adults to check all candy before allowing kids to eat it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about who may be involved with the tampered candy to call Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-697-0607.