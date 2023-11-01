Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday

Pennsylvania parent takes bite into trick-or-treat candy, finds sewing needle: police

Needles were discovered in 3 pieces of Halloween candy, authorities said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween costume scores friends free dinner after winning contest Video

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Halloween costume scores friends free dinner after winning contest

Steve O'Brien and Bucky Kosek won a Halloween costume contest in Florida after dressing up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pair documented their dress-up occasion in a video that now has nearly 10 million TikTok views. See the duo in action!

An observant parent in Pennsylvania made a disturbing discovery after taking a bite from their child's Halloween candy, alerting police to a sewing needle planted inside the sugary treat.

According to the Silver Spring Township Police Department, 7:03 p.m. Tuesday — Halloween — officers were dispatched to the first block of Pine Hill Avenue for needles found in candy distributed during the night's festivities. 

Authorities found needles in three pieces of candy in Cumberland County

One needle was found after a parent bit into a piece candy after they picked it up off the ground, police say. They were not injured, police said.

HISTORY OF HALLOWEEN: THE ORIGINS OF THE HOLIDAY

A needle sticking out of a watermelon flavored AirHead

Police are urging trick-or-treaters to check their candy before eating it after a parent found a needle in Halloween candy. (Silver Spring Township Police Department)

Silver Spring Township Police Chief Chris Raubenstine said that authorities are investigating whether that sewing needle-filled candy was dropped on the ground accidentally or placed on the ground intentionally. 

"We don’t know if it fell, or if it was placed there intentionally with the hopes that somebody would pick it up," Raubenstine told local outlet, WHTM

AirHead candy with needle in it

Trick-or-treaters in Cumberland County are being asked to check their bags after police say there were pieces of candy that had needles in them. (Silver Spring Township Police Department)

The police chief said that this was his first time finding needles in Halloween candy.

NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIALS SEIZE $170K OF THC-INFUSED SNACKS, CANDY PACKAGED USING COUNTERFEITED BRANDS

"We all hear about these things every year, but this is, in my 30 years, the first time that we’ve ever actually had it occur," Raubenstine said.

A needle that was found in candy

Three pieces of candy that had sewing needles in them, that police say. (Silver Spring Township Police Department)

Police recommended for adults to check all candy before allowing kids to eat it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Authorities asked anyone with information about who may be involved with the tampered candy to call Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-697-0607.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.