Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Hungry bear caught scarfing down leftover Halloween candy: 'With the wrapper?'

The black bear was seen gorging itself on Halloween candy that had been left out for trick-or-treaters

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Bear in South Florida gorges on leftover Halloween candy in front yard Video

Bear in South Florida gorges on leftover Halloween candy in front yard

Pari Limbachia said her family was out in their South Florida neighborhood when she and her children spotted a large bear snacking on candy that had been left out on Halloween. (Pari Limbachia)

One family in South Florida does not have to think about what to with leftover Halloween candy, after a large bear was caught gorging itself in a hilarious video.

Pari Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids in Lake Mary, Florida when they passed a home with a large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table.

SECTION OF NORTH CAROLINA'S BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY CLOSED AFTER VISITORS INTERACTED WITH BEARS

Bear eats Halloween candy

A large bear was caught on camera in a Lake Mary, Florida yard munching on Halloween treats. (Pari Limbachia)

The bear was seen eatings it's fill from the decorated table as Limbachia and her family watched nearby.

MOOSE MAKES SURPRISE VISIT OUTSIDE MASSACHUSETTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

"With the wrapper?" one of Limbachia's kids asks when the bear began scarfing down the sugary treats.

Bear in front yard

The bear was caught on camera enjoying the Halloween treats in a Florida home's front yard. (Pari Limbachia)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that bears are driven by their need to eat and have a sense of smell that can detect odors from over a mile away.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.