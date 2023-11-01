Hungry bear caught scarfing down leftover Halloween candy: 'With the wrapper?'

One family in South Florida does not have to think about what to with leftover Halloween candy, after a large bear was caught gorging itself in a hilarious video.

Pari Limbachia said that she was trick-or-treating with her kids in Lake Mary, Florida when they passed a home with a large black bear munching on candy that was left out on a folding table.

SECTION OF NORTH CAROLINA'S BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY CLOSED AFTER VISITORS INTERACTED WITH BEARS

The bear was seen eatings it's fill from the decorated table as Limbachia and her family watched nearby.

MOOSE MAKES SURPRISE VISIT OUTSIDE MASSACHUSETTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

"With the wrapper?" one of Limbachia's kids asks when the bear began scarfing down the sugary treats.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP