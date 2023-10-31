New York man points gun at 6-year-old taking part in Halloween 'booing' tradition: 'Kid just traumatized'

A 43-year-old man in New York was arrested over the weekend after a 6-year-old allegedly left a candy-filled Halloween goody bag on his porch by mistake.

According to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department, a 42-year-old mother in Long Island, New York drove her daughter, two sons, and nephew to a home to drop off a Halloween "boo bag" to her friend.

After arriving at the friend's home, the woman's 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old old dropped off the treats at the home's front porch.

However, the 10-year-old girl soon realized that the address she had used for her friend "may have been incorrect," police said.

Authorities said that the family returned to the home and the 6-year-old exited the car to retrieve the goody bag.

Police said that as the 6-year-old went to retrieve the bag, the front door opened and Michael Yifan Wen, 43, exited and pointed a black handgun at the boy's head.

Two people close to family, who didn’t want to be identified by name, discussed the incident with FOX 5 New York.

"The kid is just traumatized," one source said. "He couldn’t sleep last night. It was very scary."

His attorney, William Zou, told FOX 5, that he had known Wen for two decades and called the incident a misunderstanding. He said his client, a married man and loving father, has been on edge.

"His family was terrorized by this banging. He has three minor kids, and they were worried someone may break in," Zou said. "He’s regretful for what happened."

The 43-year-old was charged with Menacing 2nd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Sunday, October 29.

Wen's next hearing is scheduled for November 13.