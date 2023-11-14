Country music couples Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood share tips to lasting marriages

Country music couples have serenaded their way into each other’s hearts for years.

Much like the resilient love story of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill or Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, there's a sweet melody in the lives of several country music stars who have weathered the storms of fame while creating strong bonds in their lasting romances.

Beyond the stage lights, these loving country music couples – or musicians and their long-lasting partners – have proven they’ve kept in tune with one another through the highs and lows of their relationships.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw shared a few secrets about his marriage to his wife of nearly 30 years, Faith Hill.



"I don’t know if there’s a key. We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business," he quipped during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight Canada." "It’s almost like dog years."

Although the country star humbly admitted he doesn’t have the "key" to a successful marriage, he sure knows the way to his wife’s heart after celebrating over two decades together.

To make their marriage work, McGraw confessed he made a certain promise to Hill at the start of their relationship.

"We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose," he explained.

McGraw and Hill, both 56, met in 1994 but didn't start dating until 1996. They got married later that year. The couple share three daughters: Gracie, 26; Maggie, 25; and Audrey, 21.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Country power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been candid about their nearly 20-year union.

The pair married in 2005 and Yearwood became a bonus mom to his three grown daughters from his first marriage.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer previously admitted that he wasn’t always a great husband.

"I sucked at being a husband, I was horrible at it," he told Billboard of his first marriage to Sandy Maul, which ended with a messy divorce in 2000. "I was horrible at being a dad. I had to get my s--- together."

Regarding his marriage to Yearwood, he said, "The person you’re with [does make] a huge difference in your life."

The "She’s in Love With the Boy" songstress told E! News on the ACM Awards red carpet that her relationship with Brooks is "always a first date, you know? It just really is," when asked about their secret for a long-lasting marriage. Brooks and Yearwood have been married for 18 years.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill

The Queen of Christian Pop Amy Grant and the Grammy Award-winning country artist Vince Gill have found their way into each other’s hearts with their love for music.

Grant has been married to country star Gill since 2000. The two have a daughter named Corrina.

Last July, Grant was hospitalized due to a bike accident and suffered a traumatic head injury.

The "Baby, Baby" singer was knocked unconscious for up to 15 minutes and was forced to postpone her fall concert tour while she recovered.

Grant credited husband Gill with providing her a "grounding" place to heal following the bike accident, where she tumbled to the ground after hitting a pothole.

"He has just been so patient," Grant told Fox News Digital last year at The Kennedy Center Honors. "Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we're in even without saying a word. I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I'm not the same?' and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.'"

After her recovery, the "El Shaddai" crooner shared the stage with her husband Gill during the Christmas season for several performances. Grant and Gill have been married for 23 years.

Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton

Chris Stapleton revealed a few tips about his marriage to his wife of 16 years, Morgane Stapleton.

"The key to a successful marriage, I’d say communication," Stapleton, 45, told Fox News Digital at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"We’re always working on that… love and kindness and patience. I think you have those things in play, hopefully, you can overcome whatever obstacles."

Morgane sings background on 10 of her husband's songs on his album "Higher" and is also a producer on the project. Stapleton’s wife spends every performance with him on stage with a tambourine in hand.

While Stapleton got his big break in the country scene eight years ago with his album "Traveller," he has previously addressed other challenges he has faced . He recently revealed he and his wife started going to therapy together.

Morgane has been the country star’s muse for nearly two decades. The two met while working at neighboring music publishing companies on Music Row. Chris and Morgane tied the knot in October 2007.

The Stapletons share five children , three of them boys under 6.

Martina McBride and John McBride

After more than three decades together, country star Martina McBride and her husband John McBride are still head over heels for one another.

The "Valentine" singer and sound engineer have been married for 35 years. McBride honored her husband earlier this year on their milestone anniversary.

"We made it to 35 years! Thirty. Five. Years. Wow. This guy makes me laugh every day and he’s a great dad to our 3 girls. He is a friend to many. But he’s my best friend. Love you John," she penned on Instagram.

The couple owns Blackbird Studios in Nashville together, opening it in 2002. Since then, they have welcomed several country artists to their recording studio, including McGraw and Hill, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow and Blake Shelton.

The McBrides share three daughters together: Delaney, Emma and Ava.



Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean

Country music icon Dolly Parton knows how to keep the spark alive in her marriage.

The "Jolene" songstress previously got candid about her 56-year marriage to husband and Nashville businessman Carl Thomas Dean.

"I like it when people say, ‘How did it last so long?’ I say, ‘I stay going,'" Parton said during an interview with "ET Canada" last year.

"You know, there’s a lot to be said about that. So we’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together. So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and vice versa."

The sweet couple had been married since 1966. Parton first met Dean when she was 18, and he was 21.

Like any relationship, they had a few highs and lows, however, the singer-songwriter revealed a good laugh keeps the chemistry alive.

"We both have a warped sense of humor. And I think humor, honestly, is one of the best things when you’re married like that. Even if you have a problem, if you have a great sense of humor, if you say something you can’t take back [you] usually have some crazy way of getting out of it," Parton remarked.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman have a few rules that keep their union strong.

While the couple have been married for 17 years, Urban gave a glimpse into their long-lasting relationship and shared that it is not always easy managing his career with his personal life.

The rule that works for them? "It’s always family first."

"It's balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance," Urban told Fox News Digital ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards this year. "It's never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

Kidman and Urban, both Australian, met in 2005. Kidman had previously been married to actor Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children over the course of their marriage.

The lovebirds are parents to Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been going strong for 13 years of marriage.

The "Love Wins" singer and former NHL player previously credited their faith in helping them overcome obstacles in their relationship.

"That's where our faith comes in, I think it gives us a center ground where that's the most important thing in anything," Fisher shared on the "Mike and Carrie: God & Country" digital series.

"And then, your differences, if they're rooted in that, I know your heart, you know my heart, there's always a way and it always is God working in it."

The two tied the knot in 2010 and share two young sons – Isaiah and Jacob.