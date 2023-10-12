Chris Stapleton cancels multiple shows due to illness: ‘Unable to perform’

Country star Chris Stapleton announced his upcoming concerts have been postponed due to illness.

"To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows," he shared on Instagram.

"I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal."

The "Tennessee Whiskey" crooner posted new dates for his rescheduled shows in November. Stapleton plans to perform on Nov. 16 for his concert in Lafayette, Louisiana; Nov. 17 in Houston and in Corpus Christi, Texas, the following day, Nov. 18.

He advised fans who are unable to attend the new shows to reach out to the ticket companies.

"For those who cannot attend, please contact your point of purchase within the next seven days."

The eight-time Grammy Award winner received tremendous support from his fans as he paused his "All American Road Show" tour.

"Get well soon and take care, Chris!! Thats the most important thing buddy," one fan wrote on social media.

Another comment read, "Rest up Chris.. and the rest of your show. Y’all have been going hard for more than a year."

Others appeared disappointed by the last-minute cancelation, "Oh no, It's a letdown!"

The "Starting Over" singer’s health was previously impacted by laryngitis in October 2021.

Stapleton experienced the same setback then as his doctor suggested he be placed on temporary vocal rest to recover.

The country star’s "All America Road Show" tour has performances scheduled until next December 2024, stopping in cities including Detroit, Chicago and overseas in the U.K.

Stapleton is gearing up for the release of his new album "Higher," which is out in November, with a new single titled "White Horse."

Last year, Stapleton hit the stage at the opening of the 2023 Super Bowl LVII to sing the national anthem.

The country music star strummed a black electric guitar as he sang a country-style rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."