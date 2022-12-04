Amy Grant talks 'healing journey' after head injury from bike accident: 'I forgot lyrics to songs I wrote'

Amy Grant is on the road to recovery following a traumatic head injury earlier this year.

The 62-year-old Christian music singer exclusively told Fox News Digital that while she's grateful to be sharing space with fans once again, her journey back to health after a bike accident hasn't been easy.

Grant was one of five recipients of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors, which also included George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León, and members of the band U2 , including Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

When asked how she was feeling being back in the spotlight following her traumatic accident earlier this year, Grant jokingly stated, "Am I drooling?"

"Last week was my first time back on stage, and I can't think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith," Grant said.

"I was nervous that first day. I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I'm just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I'm not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe."

She hasn't been without some guidance through the process, though.

Grant credited husband Vince Gill with providing her a "grounding" place to heal following the bike accident in July where she tumbled to the ground after hitting a pothole.

The "Baby, Baby" singer was knocked unconscious for up to 15 minutes and was forced to postpone her fall concert tour in efforts to recover.

"He has just been so patient," Grant said. "Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we're in even without saying a word.

"I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I'm not the same?' and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.'"

She added, "I feel like my old rascally self."

Grant is happy to get back out on to the stage and be with the audiences who make her feel at home.

"I think ever since COVID, audiences walk into a rehearsal space with a different kind of appreciation to experiencing things together," she said.

"Proximity matters and I just think since then, audiences and performers are just so appreciative for the gift of each other. It makes everything a beautiful, shared experience."

On Sunday night, Grant was honored by President Biden for her commitment to the arts.

"She deserves it. She would be embarrassed for anyone to say that because she's such a humble person," Drew Holcomb told Fox News Digital. "She has made great art and impacted peoples lives everywhere she's gone for a long time. She's a wonderful human. She's changed the city of Nashville over the years and really created a genre. She's really, more than that, just a wonderful person and a wonderful artist.

"I think watching her see other people – really see people and help people feel seen and loved – has been a beautiful thing from the age of a young child," country music singer Ellie Holcomb said.

"My dad produced all of her records, so I've gotten to see her take this journey and do it with grace and humility and authenticity, and she sings songs that widen the circle and I think that makes space for all of us to feel like there's a place where we belong."