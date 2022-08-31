Amy Grant thanks fans for support after serious bike accident, reveals she will create new music

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Grant is feeling grateful for support from her fans after a nasty bike accident in July.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of gratitude, thanking fans for reaching out and sending prayers.

The message was accompanied by a photo of Grant sitting at a wooden table with a red mug in front of her as the sun radiates into the room.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf," Grant, 61, said.

"I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts.

"On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season."

The "El Shaddai" singer made an announcement at the end of her post, revealing she plans to perform with artists Michael W. Smith and husband Vince Gill during the Christmas season.

"I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season. With deep appreciation and joy.... xo Amy."

In the beginning of August, the artist’s team regretfully informed Grant’s fans she needed to postpone her fall tour dates in September and October.

Grant’s team noted that she needed "more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 20222."

Her new tour dates were moved to February 2023 to April 2023, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, assured her fans the artist’s recovery is going smoothly.

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals…" Cooke announced.

"She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

Cooke confirmed the singer will proceed with her annual "Christmas at the Ryman" residency with her husband and thanked fans for their "good wishes and prayers offered since the accident."