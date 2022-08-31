Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Amy Grant thanks fans for support after serious bike accident, reveals she will create new music

The 'Baby Baby' singer is scheduled to perform her annual 'Christmas at the Ryman' show

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of August 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Amy Grant is feeling grateful for support from her fans after a nasty bike accident in July.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of gratitude, thanking fans for reaching out and sending prayers.

The message was accompanied by a photo of Grant sitting at a wooden table with a red mug in front of her as the sun radiates into the room.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf," Grant, 61, said. 

After Amy Grant's bike accident in July, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is feeling grateful for support from her fans. 

After Amy Grant's bike accident in July, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter is feeling grateful for support from her fans.  (Getty Images)

"I'm one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts.

"On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season."

The "El Shaddai" singer made an announcement at the end of her post, revealing she plans to perform with artists Michael W. Smith and husband Vince Gill during the Christmas season.

Amy Grant was injured last month after her bicycle struck a pothole, leaving her with multiple injuries, including a concussion. 

Amy Grant was injured last month after her bicycle struck a pothole, leaving her with multiple injuries, including a concussion.  (Getty Images)

"I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season. With deep appreciation and joy.... xo Amy."

In the beginning of August, the artist’s team regretfully informed Grant’s fans she needed to postpone her fall tour dates in September and October. 

Grant’s team noted that she needed "more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 20222."

Her new tour dates were moved to February 2023 to April 2023, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Amy Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, assured her fans that the artist’s recovery is going smoothly. 

Amy Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, assured her fans that the artist’s recovery is going smoothly.  (John Shearer)

Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, assured her fans the artist’s recovery is going smoothly

"Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals…" Cooke announced.

"She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

Cooke confirmed the singer will proceed with her annual "Christmas at the Ryman" residency with her husband and thanked fans for their "good wishes and prayers offered since the accident."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

