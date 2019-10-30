Cory Booker admonishes 'lock him up' chant toward Trump: 'Hate cannot drive out hate'

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pushed back on the idea that people should chant "lock him up" in reference to President Trump, indicating on Wednesday that it was a form of hate that wouldn't bring progress.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar had said she found the chants "exhilarating."

"When you're hurt, you want to punch back," he said. "But ultimately, that's the energy. I'm sorry, King said it so eloquently, 'hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that,'" Booker added, referring to Martin Luther King Jr.

He seemed to argue that people shouldn't use the chant as a retaliation for a similar chant among Trump supporters referring to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Later on in his interview, Booker claimed that people couldn't love their country if they didn't love people in the country.

TRUMP ROUNDLY BOOED BY WORLD SERIES CROWD AS FANS YELL 'LOCK HIM UP'

"Patriotism is love of country. And you cannot love your country unless you love your fellow countrymen and women. And that doesn't mean we always agree or always like each other. But love is not a sentimentality. Love says that if your kid doesn't have a great public school, then I'm going to fight for your child," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series, he was greeted with a crescendo of boos in the third inning of the ballgame. In addition, fans mockingly yelled “lock him up."