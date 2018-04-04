Expand / Collapse search
Martin Luther King, Jr.: The life and the legacy

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., as he stood outside Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel. Fifty years later, we revisit the iconic moments in King’s fight for racial equality.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01_AP18092541669882_63-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, with their children, Martin, Dexter Scott and Yolanda Denise, March 17, 1963.

    AP Photo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_RTX5E4CO_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy with civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the White House, June 22, 1963

    REUTERS/National Archives
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_AP18082791705835_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with his wife Coretta Scott King as they appear with Nipsey Russell and Harry Belafonte in Alabama, March 1963

    AP Photo/HBO
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_king_NA201963.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann during the Civil Rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963

    National Archives
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/05_Martin_Luther_King_-_March_on_Washington_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his

    National Archives
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_IhaveadreamMarines_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    People watch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. deliver his

    National Archives
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_AP18087739623732_65.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common, April 23, 1965

    AP Photo
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_AP18085733095486_68.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. preaching from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, March 31, 1968

    AP Photo/John Rous
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_AP18087468183301.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. makes his last public speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, April 3, 1968 a day before his assasination

    AP Photo/Charles Kelly
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_AP_17322731354122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Jesse Jackson and Ralph Abernathy at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, a day before he was assassinated

    AP Photo/Charles Kelly
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_AP18085732934986.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Soldiers stand guard in Washington, April 8, 1968 during the riots that followed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

    Warren K. Leffler/Library of Congress via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_RTRDEZ7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A permanent memorial marks the site where Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel, in Memphis, seen on April 3, 1998

    REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_RTR4GQZ2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Chol Soo Lee visits the tomb of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the MLK Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, September 22, 2007

    REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_RTR2SPRN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    President Barack Obama at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, October 16, 2011

    REUTERS/Larry Downing
