Martin Luther King, Jr.: The life and the legacy
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., as he stood outside Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel. Fifty years later, we revisit the iconic moments in King’s fight for racial equality.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01_AP18092541669882_63-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, with their children, Martin, Dexter Scott and Yolanda Denise, March 17, 1963.AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/01_AP18092541669882_63-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_RTX5E4CO_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy with civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the White House, June 22, 1963REUTERS/National Archiveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02_RTX5E4CO_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_AP18082791705835_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with his wife Coretta Scott King as they appear with Nipsey Russell and Harry Belafonte in Alabama, March 1963AP Photo/HBOhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/03_AP18082791705835_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_king_NA201963.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann during the Civil Rights March on Washington, August 28, 1963National Archiveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/04_king_NA201963.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/05_Martin_Luther_King_-_March_on_Washington_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers hisNational Archiveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/05_Martin_Luther_King_-_March_on_Washington_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_IhaveadreamMarines_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People watch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. deliver hisNational Archiveshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/06_IhaveadreamMarines_63.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_AP18087739623732_65.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common, April 23, 1965AP Photohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/07_AP18087739623732_65.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_AP18085733095486_68.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. preaching from the pulpit at the National Cathedral in Washington, March 31, 1968AP Photo/John Roushttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08_AP18085733095486_68.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_AP18087468183301.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. makes his last public speech at the Mason Temple in Memphis, April 3, 1968 a day before his assasinationAP Photo/Charles Kellyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/09_AP18087468183301.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_AP_17322731354122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Jesse Jackson and Ralph Abernathy at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, a day before he was assassinatedAP Photo/Charles Kellyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10_AP_17322731354122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_AP18085732934986.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Soldiers stand guard in Washington, April 8, 1968 during the riots that followed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, JrWarren K. Leffler/Library of Congress via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11_AP18085732934986.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_RTRDEZ7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
A permanent memorial marks the site where Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel, in Memphis, seen on April 3, 1998REUTERS/Jeff Mitchellhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/12_RTRDEZ7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_RTR4GQZ2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chol Soo Lee visits the tomb of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the MLK Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, September 22, 2007REUTERS/Hyungwon Kanghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13_RTR4GQZ2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_RTR2SPRN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
President Barack Obama at the dedication ceremony of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, October 16, 2011REUTERS/Larry Downinghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/14_RTR2SPRN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 13